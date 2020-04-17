Sangay volcano activity increases, 84 Cuencanos repatriated from the U.S., Not all masks are effective, Symphony performs via YouTube

Viernes, 17/4/2020

Hola, Todos –

Short issue today.

Actividades –

De la pagina cultural –

OSC – The second concert of the Orquesta Sinfónica de Cuenca will be mañana (sábado) a las 18:00 and will include the children’s opera, “El Quinde, el Fuego y el Gigante” in kichwa, by Jorge Oviedo Jarmillo. Go to https://www.youtube.com/user/sinfonicacuenca.

Otras cosas –

Titular – No toda mascarilla es útil (Not every mask is useful) – Desacato (disrespect – your word for the day) for Quedate En Casa persists. People only respect it during the curfew. <You think the fines and jail time have anything to do with that respectfulness?> N95 masks give the most protection, followed by surgical masks, and then masks made of tejido antifluido (antifluid fabric – maybe waterproof? <Time to recycle your old rain wear?>). The least effective are fabric masks.

Poverty – Between 15,000 and 18,000 people in the Austro (south) are receiving humanitarian aid at this time. This includes small business owners, crafts people, and others who have lost their jobs. Of the 75 members of a guild of stylists and cosmetologists in Azuay, 45 need help with food since they have no income. MIES is also increasing the kits through barter such as trading kits for bread from the bakers’ association, or apples from growers in Girón.

Volcán Sangay – The volcano in Morona Santiago erupted, throwing smoke and incandescent material without causing damage. The eruption a las 22:18 el miércoles, was captured by an ECU 911 security camera in Macas. There was a lava flow on the SE flank of the mountain. It is one of the most active volcanoes in Ecuador and has been in continuous eruptive activity since 1628.

Home again – 84 Cuencanos finished their 14 day quarantines in Guayaquil after arriving from the U.S. They arrived in Cuenca yesterday. Their transportation was from MTOP (Ministerio de Transporte y Obras Públicas) and ECU 911. Nationally, 745 Ecuadorians have been repatriated from the U.S.

And that’s all for today so la Hasta ? –

Jeanne