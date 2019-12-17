Sangay volcano activity intensifies, sends ash clouds over Chimborazo Province

The Geophysical Institute reported increased activity Monday night at the Sangay volcano in Morona Santiago Province. Earlier in the day, light ashfall was reported in the towns of Guasuntos and Llagos in Chimborazo Province.

The institute recorded more than 70 significant earthquakes and three explosions at the volcano and said more eruptive activity is expected. It also said that gas and ash emissions had reached a height of 1,525 meters (about 5,000 feet) into the atmosphere.

The weather report for the south central sierra calls for a continued wind direction toward the west and northwest and forecasters say that parts of Chimboraza Province could see more ashfall on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Last week, areas of Azuay and Cañar Provinces, southwest of Sangay, received light ashfall from the volcano.

At 5,232 meters (17,165 feet), Sangay has been in an eruptive phase since May, with activity intensifying since November. The only active volcano in southern Ecuador, Sangay is 65 miles northeast of Cuenca.