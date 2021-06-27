Saying ‘thank you’ in the dark

With the night falling we are saying thank you

on the plaza, bowing to pigeons, or proclaiming the sky, we say thank you

we are standing by the water thanking it

standing in the shadows looking out

in our direction

back from a series of hospitals back from a mugging

we are saying thank you

and to those who did not survive, whether we knew them or not

we are saying thank you

chatting over cell phones or second-story terraces

we are saying thank you

in doorways crowded with strangers and riding threadbare buses

we are saying thank you

remembering riots and police dressed as death angels

we are saying thank you

in the banks, we are saying thank you

in the faces of the officials and the uncaring … and of all who will never change

we are saying

thank you thank you

with wild animals dying around us and wetlands drained to sand —

we are saying thank you

with the forests falling faster than the minutes of our lives

we are saying thank you

with our words going out like cells of a virus

we are saying thank you

faster and faster

when there is nobody is listening,

we are saying thank you

we are saying thank you — and waving

dark though it may be