Subscribe to our free newsletter!

See community posts

Second case of omicron variant reported in Guayaquil and officials expect a rapid spread

Dec 18, 2021 | 4 comments

Views: 118

The Ministry of Health reported Friday that a second case of Covid-19 omicron variant has been found in Guayaquil. Unlike the first case, in which the infected 48-year-old man had recently visited South Africa, where omicron was first detected, the second patient had no contact with international travelers.

An Ecuadorian woman is vaccinated in Guayaquil.

“There is no relation to the first case of omicron and the second and it appears the patient was infected through community spread,” the Health Ministry said. Thirteen people who had been in close contact with victim, a 47-year-old woman, have been quarantined as a precautionary measure.

Like the traveler to South Africa, the Guayaquil woman has mild symptoms and doctors say she will not require hospitalization.

Also like the South African traveler, the infected Guayaquil woman had received two Covid vaccine doses but had not been boosted, the Health Ministry said. “It’s clear that in breakthrough cases, the vaccines help prevent serious symptoms and the research shows that a booster offers even more protection,” Ministry of Health Undersecretary Francisco Pérez said.

He added that there are probably many more cases of the omicron variant in the country. “Without a doubt, it is already here and the new case proves that. It will probably spread rapidly and become the dominant strain within a matter of weeks. The good news is that most cases appear to be mild and don’t cause hospitalizations or deaths.”

Sponsored ad

Community Posts

100% FREE Teeth Whitening session ($175 VALUE!) @ ‘Find Health in Ecuador Dental Clinic’

Small Apartment in Beautifully Renovated Historic District House (Chimborazo Suite)

Amparo Visas: What happens if the primary visa holder dies? Preservation of residence for protected persons according to the new Human Mobility law

2-BR Apt. By Parque de la Madre is close to El Centro

How To Be A Hard-Working Honest Attorney

What if you are in a Car Crash in Ecuador? YOU DIDN’T KNOW THIS!

Make Tonight’s Dinner One to Remember with Delivery from Anubis

Social distancing shouldn’t and won’t stop your Legal, Realty & Visa matters from proceeding forward!

Gertrand Bertand Cote Des Roses Wine Giveaway.

Printer, Scanner, Copy, Fax, Four in One

More community posts




We ship to US, Canada and Ecuador

Blue Classic Paca Shawl-Blanket

$32.00

Chakuk Paca Jacket - Blue

$40.00

Chikwan Sweater

$33.00

Classic Paca Shawl-Blanket

$32.00

Cold Paca Cardigan - Fuchsia

$40.00

Cold Paca Cardigan- Black

$40.00

Hawalla Poncho - Grey / White

$60.00

Hawalla Poncho - Orange / Terracotta

$60.00

Kashil Añañay Tablecloth

$38.00

Mountain Cape

$66.00

Mushuk Rumpa Sweater - Blue

$40.00

Mushuk Rumpa Sweater - Burgandy

$40.00

Mushuk Rumpa Sweater - Gray

$40.00

Muskuy Blanket - Alpaca

$60.00

Muskuy Blanket- Fuschia

$40.00

Puñuy Blanket - Caramel & Brown

$45.00

Puñuy Blanket - Grey / White

$45.00

Puñuy Blanket - Shades of Grey

$45.00

Puka Shawl

$30.00

Sapi Allpaka Blanket

$90.00

Sapi Allpaka Blanket- Multicolor

$90.00

The Andean Hug Cape- Burgundy

$48.00

The Andean Hug Cape- Gray

$48.00

The Andean Hug Cape- Mocha Brown

$48.00

The Andean Hug Cape- Strawberry Red

$48.00

The Andean Hug Cape-White and Black

$48.00

The Sisa Cape-Plum

$32.00
45

Subscribe to our newsletter

Cuenca High Life offers on-line publications, local translated news, and reports about the expat life and living in Ecuador. 

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our Newsletter

CuencaHighLife publishes Ecuador news daily. Subscribing will guarentee that you never miss the most important news.

You have Successfully Subscribed!