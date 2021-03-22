Subscribe to our free newsletter!

Painting Tours
Blues Night at Republica Sur
A Celebration of Martha Mays’ Life

See community posts

Social distancing rules were a costly mistake and not based on clear science, former FDA chief says

Mar 22, 2021 | 0 comments

Views: 1

By Chris Enlow

Former Food and Drug Administration Commission chief Scott Gottlieb said Friday that mandating social distancing of 6 feet throughout the coronavirus pandemic “has probably been the single costliest mitigation tactic.”

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former FDA commission chief.

Gottlieb’s comments came the same day the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released updated guidance essentially saying that 3 feet is adequate social distancing if masks are worn. The new guidelines mainly addressed schoolchildren.

What did Gottlieb say?
Speaking on CNBC’s “Closing Bell,” Gottlieb shockingly admitted the 6-foot social distancing requirement was not “based on clear science.”

“The 6-foot distancing requirement has probably been the single costliest mitigation tactic we’ve employed in response to COVID,” Gottlieb said.

Sponsored ad

“And it really wasn’t based on clear science,” he added. “We implemented it early on based on an assumption coronavirus was going to spread like influenza, and there had been some prior research that flu spread predominately through droplets, and if you stated 6 feet apart from people, it reduced droplet transmission.”

However, Gottlieb explained scientists learned COVID-19 spreads “through aerosols — not just droplets.”

“So, probably 6 feet isn’t as effective as it would be if this was purely droplet transmission,” Gottlieb said. “I think the fact that we’ve probably over-relied on a flu-based model caused us to under appreciate the role of aerosol transmission, and probably caused us to overestimate contaminated surfaces as a source of spread. It probably caused us to underestimate the utility of high-quality masks in reducing transmission. It probably caused us to overestimate the impact of distancing to 6 feet.”

“We should have re-adjudicated this much earlier,” Gottlieb admitted.

In recent weeks, Gottlieb has also challenged other public health officials who claim that the U.S. will see another surge in Covid cases due to variants of the virus. He says any surge will be small due to the rapidly expanding vaccination program and that all the vaccines currently being administered are effective in stopping severe cases of the variants currently known.

What about the biggest mistake?
Gottlieb said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” earlier this month the failure to mandate mask wearing at the beginning of the pandemic was “the single biggest mistake because it was the easiest intervention that we could have reached for early to prevent spread.”

“I think this was a real failure to detect all of the asymptomatic spread. We overestimated the role of fomites, of contaminated surfaces in spreading this virus, because we weren’t recognizing all the spread that was happening from asymptomatic individuals, because we weren’t doing good tracking and tracing. We were using a flu-model to detect COVID spread and it wasn’t applicable,” Gottlieb explained.

“If we had recognized earlier all this spread through asymptomatic transmission and the fact that this is spreading not just through droplets but also aerosolization, enclosed environments, we probably would have recommended masks and high-quality masks much earlier,” he continued. “So that was probably the single biggest mistake, largely because it was a single easiest intervention that we could have reached for early.”
____________________

Credit: Epoch Times

Recent articles

Leading insurance broker expands services to meet North American expat needs

Ramiro and Daniela are the founders of what started as a project and in 2020 brought on Alex and Monica to join what is no longer a project, but a full out insurance broker that serves and is trusted by over 91 expat clients. Continue reading

Community Posts

Cutest And Fully Equipped 2 – Bedroom Penthouse

Fantastic Spacious 3 Bedroom Furnished Condo By Paucarbamba

Social service – vaccination in Ecuador

TEMPORARY AND PERMANENT VISAS: GUARANTEED!!!

Fully furnished apartment for Rent $450 near Supermaxi Americas

Beautiful modern richly furnished house for rent in the Vilcabamba area

Beautiful Ordonez Lasso Condo in Luxury Building Exudes Charm

Blues Night at Republica Sur

More community posts

Subscribe to our newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Ecuador.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our Newsletter

CuencaHighLife publishes Ecuador news daily. Subscribing will guarentee that you never miss the most important news.

You have Successfully Subscribed!