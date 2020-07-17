Strange times in the neighborhood; Going a little crazy; My Covid encounter; It breaks your heart

By Alice Chaummers

Is this weird or what? The pandemia thing, I mean.

What’s so lousy about it is that it’s gone on for so long and there’s no end in sight. We’re used to disasters, natural and man-made, that have some sort of sequence — like a beginning, a middle and an end — that we can more or less count on. Earthquakes are over in a few minutes, hurricanes and blizzards in a few days and, for most of us, wars are a long way away. Just as important, in those disasters, we’re used to getting information we can all more or less count on.

Covid is different.

Beyond believing the crisis could have been better managed – did we really need to wreck the economy? – I try hard to stay out of the Covid arguments, particularly when it gets to fatality rates, herd immunity, the HITs, IFRs and and the other contested initialisms. I must say that I am amazed at how many world-class infectious disease experts we have right here in the Cuenca expat commumity. Even better, all of them are absolutely, positively right (and everyone else is absolutely, positively full of crap), with the links and YouTubes to prove it. Fortunately, we have social media and comment sections, like the one on this site, where the local experts dazzle us with their brilliance and certitude.

Two of the scientists I follow, John Ioannidis and Michael Osterholm — docs with very different opinions about the thing — show much more modesty than the expat experts, by the way. Both of them said last week that in two years everything we think we know about Covid today may turn out to be wrong.

New rituals and going a little crazy

How about all the new rituals we’ve become accustomed to? Like standing on white circles, wearing masks (aint that a conversation starter?), having our temperature taken with laser guns and our hands squirted with alcohol and performing pirouettes on disinfecting pads while guys in hazmat suits spray us down with God-knows-what. Best of all, we get to be treated like children again.

Speaking of masks, does anyone else have the problem identifying friends and acquaintances on the sidewalk? (“Oh, sorry, I mistook you for someone else with who applies their mascara like a drunken sailor”). It’s kind of like a masquerade ball but without the music and champaign.

And how about the mental health issue? Aren’t a lot of us going a little whacky although we try hard not to show it? (It reminds of my college days when when my friends and I would get stoned and go to the mall and someone would inevitably say, “Just act normal”).

Talking to friends, there’s some pretty serious anxiety, confusion, anger and just plain befuddlement out there. One friend who seems to be handling the situation with fabulous composure told me that she went out on her patio the other day and screamed at the top of her lungs. When her husband came running down the stairs and asked what the hell was going on, she told him, “Nothing at all, dear, everything’s just fine.”

Dealing with it

For anyone who claims Covid is a hoax or like the common cold, I offer a heartfelt “kiss my ass.” Three months ago, my husband was packing my overnight hospital bag when my fever broke at 104 (that’s 40 grados for those of you who’ve gone metric). Like a friend who was also infected, I had lousy muscle pain for a couple days and then a lot of fatigue, but I’m pretty much recovered now.

I know a gringa and a Cuencano who died of it in the last month. She was only 58 but had struggled recently with her diabetes.

It breaks your heart

It’s almost more than I can handle to walk past the families begging on El Centro streets. Most of them are Venezuelans but a few are Colombian, I’ve discovered. I carry a pocket full of dollars and half-dollars when I go out and yesterday donated $8.

My husband and I give food to one couple with a small boy. They tell us that between the meals provided by local charities and what they collect on the street, they have enough to eat. The problem is housing. Most refugees live in historic distrct conventillos, run-down buildings where poor families rent rooms and share bathrooms, but some famlies can’t even afford these any more and are getting kicked out. The mother is six-months pregnant and said she gets good medical care from the Venezuelan doctors at GRACE. Please, please, give to the local organizations that help the refugees.

Also struggling in the pandemia are the Cuencano beggars who have to share street charity with the refugees. My favorite midgets, who are not actually beggars since they sell candy, and the legless man on Presidente Borrero say their proceeds are way down, not only because of both the pandemia and the refugees. But they aren’t bitter. “Times are bad and we all hurt,” says Carlos the midget. “We have to share.”

It also breaks my heart to see the restaurants struggling — the ones that have reopened, that is. The owners tell me that no one is making making money and most aren’t even covering costs with the social distancing rules. The ones that are doing the best are the places popular young people go, like Dot House and Chiplote.

What’s really depressing is to be the only diners in restaurants that used to be crowded, at least on weekend nights. It’s happened to us at Raymipampa, Fabiano’s, Cafe el Museo and Tutto Freddo but, foruntatly, business is picking up some in the last couple weeks.

I have mixed emotions about the government telling Cuenca it can’t extend the curfew and stop liquor sales. It’s good for the restaurants. On the other hand, I agree with the mayor that rules should be made locally, not in Quito. The downside is that they may decide to go back to a full lock-down.

Are you ‘woke’?

“Woke” is the password for entry into today’s youth culture. Acutally, my favorite even if it was a little before my time, was “hip.” In the 1950s and 60s, hip was the place to be and nobody over 30 qualified. Of course in the 70s, “cool” was woke. My husband asked me yesterday morning if I was woke and I told him, “Yeah, but I’m doing back to sleep.”