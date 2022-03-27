Strong earthquake damages buildings and cuts utilities on Ecuador’s north coast

A powerful 6.0 earthquake rocked Esmeraldas and the north coast late Saturday night, collapsing several structures and damaging others. The 11:28 p.m. quake was followed by several strong aftershocks, one of 5.1 magnitude.

Electricity service was disrupted in many neighborhoods and, as a precaution, the National Electricity Corporation temporarily cut power to the region. Following a check of equipment, power was being gradually being restored early Sunday, according to a NEC spokesman. Outages of landline and cellphone service were also reported.

The National Risk Management Service said damage in the area was “significant but not severe” following a preliminary evaluation. The service said it would begin a thorough check beginning at daylight Sunday. It reported that the earthquake was felt in 11 of Ecuador’s 24 provinces and in 63 cities.

A tsunami alert was issued immediately after the quake but was cancelled an hour later.

The National Police said that its headquarters in Esmeraldas suffered possible structural damage due to cracking in the walls and the partial collapse of the roof. The Delfina Torres de Concha Hospital also reported damag but said service to patients was not affected. In its early assessment, the Esmeraldas fire department said 24 structures have sustained serious damage, with several completely collpased. In addition, it reported that the 911 emergency call center and the San Rafael Health Center suffered “major cracking of structural elements.”



The Ecuador Geophysical Institute said residents in the Esmeraldas area should expect more aftershocks Sunday.