Strong earthquake rocks northwestern Eucador

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded Sunday night at 10:53 east of San Lorenzo, just south of the Colombian border. The quake, which occurred at a depth of six kilometers, was felt strongly in San Lorenzo and Esmeraldas and moderately in Quito, Ibarra, Santo Domingo, Carchi.

Ecuador’s risk management office said it has received no reports of injuries or property damage but would issue a full report Monday morning. “Because of the shallow depth, there was strong shaking so it is likely there was some damage, especially cracking to masonry structures,” the risk management office said in a Tweet.

A second, smaller quake of 3.5 magnitude, followed the first one at 11:23 p.m. in the same area.