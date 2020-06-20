comptroller ruling on political parties rejected

CNE did not process Comptroller’s order on the elimination of four political organizations

The movements presented irregularities in the process of registration but they will be able to participate in elections.

CNE vice president Enrique Pita indicated that the four political organizations that the Comptroller ordered to be removed from the electoral register will be able to participate in the upcoming 2021. election.

Controller Pablo Celi said that the analysis carried out found irregularities in the registration of political movements Social Justice Jimmy Salazar, Podos de Paul Carrasco, Libertad is Pueblo de Gary Moreno and Social Commitment Force that sponsors former President Rafael Correa.

Celi warned that CNE must withdraw these organizations as they found invalid records, inconsistent database as well as verified that they did not comply with the corresponding delivery of the signatures they needed to be approved. Pita clarified that the deadline to close the registration of political organizations ended this June 19th so that all political movements and parties that consisted of the electoral registration will be able to participate in the upcoming elections and the Comptroller’s report is out of time because the electoral calendar is in force.

Counselor Luis Verdesoto commented that the CNE plenary should have dealt with this provision of the Comptroller in time and approve the restructuring of the electoral calendar because it also injured rights of movements that were interested in participating and that due to the problem of the health crisis could not move forward with the collection of signatures they performed.

But the majority of CNE, composed of President Diana Atamaint, Counselor José Cabrera and Esthela Steel did not give way to these requests. (I)

fake news

Government hired advice in communication for fake news campaign

The Secretary General for Communication of the Presidency, Gustavo Isch, explained the reasons for the recruitment of an international company that advises the Government to counter the global perception that Ecuador could not respond to the covid-19. pandemic

Isch clarified that the government decision to go to the signing of public relations Balsera Communications was due to the need to change the image ′′ often false, which was implanted on Ecuador internationally “. This bad reflection before the other nations even could affect access to foreign cooperation to face the crisis, he added.

The secretary added that there was a ′′ violent disinformation campaign that has been revealed by investigative journalism and even UNESCO “, which would have been destabilized. The Government has reported from the beginning of the health emergency attempts to deceive the population through fake news.

Between February 29 and May 16, 2020, the Presidency’s General Secretariat of Communication detected 336 false content circulating on social networks. Days later, manipulads images or vague publications were shared that spoke of worse facts than those who caused the virus in Guayaquil.

Isch pointed out that his work at the head of the State portfolio is to clarify equivocal versions and explain the efforts of the Moreno administration to combat the pandemic. Until this Friday, June 19, 2020, Ecuador has registered 49.731 infections for covid-19, being the fifth country in South America with the most positive cases.

The government-Balsera Communications contract was signed between June 4 and August 15, 2020. The media convention addresses eight points to work with national authorities to prepare them to respond in an interview, deliver valuable information, deliver key messages about actions to face the pandemic, know how to react to emerging situations and develop strategies that change international perception of the country.

After executing 48 raids and capturing 17 people in four cities, agents collected indications of an alleged criminal structure that would be operating in the hospitals of the Ministry of Public Health and IESS. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, in public and IESS hospitals, contracts were handed out to members of an alleged network and those involved shared the money. The first clues were known after the complaint filed by the Governor of Guayas, Pedro Pablo Duart, in relation to the Abel Gilbert Pontón Hospital of the Ministry of Public Health in Guayaquil. Based on this data, the Prosecutor’s Office claims to have carried out monitoring, surveillance, photographs, and audio and video recordings, and that these operations determined that this structured group, apart from operating in Abel Gilbert Pontón Hospital, also did so in the hospitals of Los Ceibos, Durán, Teodoro Maldonado Carbo, de the Police, Milagro, Eugenio Espejo and others. For this reason, the task force carried out four raids in Samborondón, two in Daule, 15 in Quito and 25 in Guayaquil. In addition, the alleged crime of influence peddling is investigated, “as it facilitated the granting of contracts to those who make up the investigated structure.”