Subscribe to our free newsletter for daily news delivered to your inbox!

See community posts

Tasting life twice … the starlight and the sleep

Dec 27, 2020 | 0 comments

Views: 26

We live to taste life twice, in the moment and in retrospection.
–Anaїs Nin.

Let this book as it ends
remember the hand that wrote it.
the eyes that slowly
learned its alphabet,
the thumb that peeled back its pages.

The days were marked beforehand:
phases of the moon,
pockmarks of thunderous rain
the maturing birthdays of children.

Sponsored ad

And lies, cruel ciphers on paper,
paper that curls and yellows.

Independence Day, a bountiful season,

a lot of numbers to throw away…

What left is there to recount?
Something about a year dying in anguish,
something about starlight and sleep.

Community Posts

Legal Questions?

Make a FREE OF CHARGE online appointment right now in less than 2...

More community posts

Stay Up to Date With The Latest News & Updates

Advertise

Advertising on CuencaHighlife can be a great way to give your business a boost. Contact us to help you create your advertising campaign

Contact us

Join Our Newsletter

Receive daily newsletters on the most important events and news going on in Ecuador.

Follow Us

Contact Us

Advertising: jonathan@cuencahighlife.com

Editorial: david@cuencahighlife.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Ecuador.

You have Successfully Subscribed!