Thank you from Robert Bradley

May 22, 2020 | Robert Bradley |
Robert Bradley says he will be back soon to share the wonderful faces of Cuenca with his readers.

By Robert Bradley

The GoFundMe campaign to raise money for my medical needs reached its goal in a mere three days and I am overwhelmed with gratitude to all those who came to my assistance, dear friends as well as dear strangers. I am truly astonished at the kindness and generosity of expats and Cuencanos.

I arrived in Cuenca in February 2016 and the fireworks, parades, music, parks and history filled my head with wonder and gave me the satisfaction of knowing that I was finally home. I also discovered very quickly that this town has a very big heart, a fact that was revealed very personally to me this week.

I would like to thank the wonderful people who heard of my plight and who graciously offered to help me — Cynthia, Heather, Susan and JT, as well as many others. You will remain in my heart forever, as will the 160+ wonderful people who donated to my cause. Because of this generosity, I am scheduled for two operations next week and after some physical therapy I hope to be back in front of my keyboard, sharing with you my experiences and images of life in Cuenca.

Thank you all.