Thank you from Robert Bradley

By Robert Bradley

The GoFundMe campaign to raise money for my medical needs reached its goal in a mere three days and I am overwhelmed with gratitude to all those who came to my assistance, dear friends as well as dear strangers. I am truly astonished at the kindness and generosity of expats and Cuencanos.

I arrived in Cuenca in February 2016 and the fireworks, parades, music, parks and history filled my head with wonder and gave me the satisfaction of knowing that I was finally home. I also discovered very quickly that this town has a very big heart, a fact that was revealed very personally to me this week.

I would like to thank the wonderful people who heard of my plight and who graciously offered to help me — Cynthia, Heather, Susan and JT, as well as many others. You will remain in my heart forever, as will the 160+ wonderful people who donated to my cause. Because of this generosity, I am scheduled for two operations next week and after some physical therapy I hope to be back in front of my keyboard, sharing with you my experiences and images of life in Cuenca.

Thank you all.