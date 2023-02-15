The Best Creative Writing Bachelor’s Degrees in USA

Creative writing is a field that is growing in popularity among students in the United States. It offers an opportunity to express oneself creatively and develop skills in writing and communication. I prepared some of the best creative writing bachelor’s degree programs in the USA. Let’s take a look at them.

Columbia University

Columbia’s undergraduate writing program offers workshops in poetry, fiction, non-fiction, and playwriting, taught by renowned faculty members. It also offers opportunities for students to participate in literary magazines, readings, and internships.

University of Iowa

The University of Iowa’s creative writing program is one of the oldest and most prestigious in the country. It offers workshops in poetry, fiction, and non-fiction, as well as a summer writing festival and a reading series featuring prominent authors.

New York University

NYU offers a bachelor’s degree in creative writing with a focus on contemporary literature and the craft of writing. It also offers opportunities for students to participate in literary events and internships in publishing and editing.

Emory University

Emory’s undergraduate creative writing program offers workshops in poetry, fiction, and playwriting, as well as opportunities for students to participate in literary magazines and readings. It also hosts an annual literary festival featuring renowned authors.

University of Michigan

The University of Michigan’s creative writing program offers workshops in poetry, fiction, and creative non-fiction, as well as opportunities for students to participate in literary magazines, readings, and internships in publishing and editing.

University of Virginia

The University of Virginia’s creative writing program offers workshops in poetry, fiction, and non-fiction, as well as opportunities for students to participate in literary magazines and readings. It also hosts a literary festival featuring renowned authors.

Brown University

Brown’s undergraduate creative writing program offers workshops in poetry, fiction, and non-fiction, as well as opportunities for students to participate in literary magazines and readings. It also hosts a summer writing program and a reading series featuring prominent authors.

Final Thoughts

There are many excellent creative writing bachelor’s degree programs in the USA. These programs offer workshops, opportunities for publication and networking, and exposure to the craft of writing. Students interested in pursuing a career in writing or simply looking to develop their writing skills should consider these programs.