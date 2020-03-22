The faces of Cuenca, waiting to reemerge

For the next few weeks, I would like to offer a few portraits of the friends and neighbors who are suffering cabin fever like the rest of us and patiently waiting to greet us once again.
Daniela and Ramiro opened their office here in October of 2018 and have quickly been gaining the trust and respect of many of Cuenca's expats. They are part of a larger company called Megabrokers out of Quito and have recently become the exclusive providers of BMI medical insurance plans for the expat market here in Cuenca.