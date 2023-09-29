The five ‘Blue Zones’ where the world’s healthiest people live

Author Dan Buettner worked for more than a decade to identify hot spots of longevity around the world. With the help of the National Geographic Society, Buettner set out to locate places that not only had high concentrations of individuals over 100 years old, but also clusters of people who had grown old without health problems like heart disease, obesity, cancer, or diabetes.

His findings—along with easy steps you can take to live more like these cultures — can be found in his book, The Blue Zones Secrets for Living Longer: Lessons From the Healthiest Places on Earth.

The subject also is now the focus of a new series on Netflix: Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones. Here is some of what Buettner found.

IKARIA, GREECE

This island eight miles off the coast of Turkey in the Aegean Sea has some of the world’s lowest rates of middle-age mortality and dementia. Research links their increased longevity with their traditional Mediterranean diet, which is heavy in vegetables and healthy fats and contains smaller amounts of dairy and meat products.

OKINAWA, JAPAN

The largest island in a subtropical archipelago controlled by Japan, Okinawa is home to the world’s longest-lived women. Food staples like Okinawan sweet potatoes, soybeans, mugwort, turmeric, and goya (bitter melon) keep Okinawans living long and healthy lives.

OGLIASTRA REGION, SARDINIA

The mountainous highlands of this Italian island boast the world’s highest concentration of centenarian men. Its population consumes a low-protein diet associated with lower rates of diabetes, cancer, and death for people under age 65.

LOMA LINDA, CALIFORNIA

This community has the highest concentration of Seventh-day Adventists in the United States, and some residents live 10 more healthy years than the average American by following a biblical diet of grains, fruits, nuts, and vegetables.

NICOYA PENINSULA, COSTA RICA

In this region of Central America, residents have the world’s lowest rate of middle-age mortality and the second highest concentration of male centenarians. Their longevity secret lies partly in their strong faith communities, deep social networks, and habits of regular, low-intensity physical activity.

Credit: National Geographic