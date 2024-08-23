The Netherlands prepares for Ecuador Day

Aug 23, 2024 | 0 comments

The Embassy of Ecuador in The Hague is set to celebrate their National Day with a week-long series of promotional events showcasing the country’s flourishing commerce, rich gastronomy, and diverse tourist destinations represented by its various provinces. This annual tradition, initiated in 2017 by the Embassy and Pro-Ecuador, their commercial branch, has grown in popularity and continues to exceed expectations each year.

Ecuador Ambassador to the Netherlands Andrés Terán Parral

“We will celebrate National Day on September 3rd, featuring food stations representing each region of Ecuador. Our three chefs will not only serve these dishes but also provide explanations about each one,” stated H.E. Mr. Andres Teran Parral, the Ambassador of Ecuador to the Netherlands.

Following this, on September 4th, the Embassy will host the Investors and Buyers Reception, where the three chefs will present a specially curated menu for the occasion.

The highlight of the week will be the Ecuador Food Festival, taking place on September 5th and 6th at the Leonardo Royal Hotel. This event will feature the same menu designed for the Investors and Buyers Reception and will be open to the public. Reservations can be made via frontoffice.royaldenhaag@leonardo-hotels.nl.

Ecuador Week will conclude with the Embassy’s participation in the Embassy Festival, where the three chefs will offer special tastings centered around Ecuadorian cocoa, as highlighted by Juan Carlos Yepez, Counsellor and Head of the Commercial Section at PRO ECUADOR.

Ecuador Day and Ecuador Week, a joint project of Ecuadorian embassies and PRO ECUADOR, are celebrated throughout European countries.
