The search is on for a new animal shelter location! Cuenca’s dogs are counting on you

By Rosemary Rein

FAAN (Fundacion Familia Amor Animal) is committed to not only finding and building a new shelter but additionally being an agent of change toward animal welfare beliefs and behaviors in Ecuador.

For eight+ years FAAN has served as a sanctuary for abused, abandoned, neglected, and senior dogs in the Cuenca metropolitan area with a shelter located in Tarqui.

However, FAAN’s lease for this property expires at the end of the year.

Due to this, a FAAN volunteer committee has been developing specifications for FAAN’s permanent animal shelter while a land search is now underway.

Volunteers with experience in project management, land development, engineering, research, and knowledge of N. American animal shelter designs are incorporating evidenced-based strategies for animal welfare, increased adoptions, and the development of sustainable funding sources.

The focus is to find the best location and property for sheltering FAAN’s 150 + dogs before the current lease expires.

Ideally, the new shelter will be more accessible than the current shelter in Tarqui. FAAN Advisory Board Member, Barry Rein notes: “accessibility via a main road and public transportation is a key consideration in the land search to make it easier for our staff and volunteers to work at the shelter and to increase animal adoptions.”

As the search continues, FAAN is asking community members to reach out to their personal networks which may include real estate agents and property owners. Use the following basic requirements of a new shelter as a guide for what is needed:

2+ Hectares within 45 minutes of Cuenca

Electricity and water accessible to property

Location is pin-able – for GPS location and

cell phone service

cell phone service Land is mostly flat with maximum areas for

building

building Preferably on a main road – MUST have easy

access to a main road

access to a main road Preferably on Public Transportation routes

Price range $85,000-$150,000 w/ flexible

financing

FAAN’s goal is to have the first N. American-standard animal shelter in Cuenca that will also serve as a hub for animal welfare services.

FAAN currently focuses on street dogs from severe abusive situations, which need medical care, as well as hard to place vulnerable dogs including seniors and handicapped dogs. Building this new shelter facility will enable FAAN to expand services to include cats and other types of surrendered dogs.

So far just under $70,000 has been raised toward the land purchase.

Our goals are looking toward the future.

The FAAN shelter project is being envisioned in stages and allows room for expansion. Although we dream of a day where no animal needs a place like a shelter, it will take a good deal of time to create that type of change community wide. Until then, we need to be able to expand with the needs of the community.

It is FAAN’s aim that the new shelter, hand in hand with community education, promotion of spaying and neutering, along with animal adoption, and a greater quality of care including nutrition, training, and owner education will facilitate the transformation of animal welfare and help Cuenca become known as the City that Cares.

The Dogs are Counting on Us

Do you know a good, experienced land or commercial realtor? Have you seen a “For Sale” sign on a good piece of property? Do you know someone with a suitable property? Would you like to be part of the Land Search Committee?

Would you or do you know someone who would be interesting in sponsoring the shelter or providing financing for the project?

Reach out to Advisory Board Member, Barry Rein who is heading the Land search Committee at info@FAANecuador.org