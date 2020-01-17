Three cases of AH1N1 flu reported, 10-year-old hero, 10 work-related deaths in 2019, Marketing and branding class, Herbarium at U. of Azuay

Jueves, 16/1/2020

Actividades –

De la pagina cultural –

Concierto – The Orquesta Sinfónica de Cuenca will start its 2020 season with a cycle of concerts dedicated to Beethoven and Ecuadorian composer Luis Humberto Salgado. The first concert will be este viernes a las 20:00 in the iglesia Santo Domingo. The orchestra will present all 9 symphonies of both composers with special piano and violin soloists.

Nueva galería – A new gallery, “Ahora,” will open este viernes from 17-21:00 on the calle Bajada del Vado 13-87 y calle de la Cruz in the El Vado sector. Al Jenings and Raúl Armijos will present works of young artists and students at the School of Arts.

Seminario de Periodismo – The U. Católica de Cuenca is organizing a journalism conference este jueves y viernes a las 17:00 in the Ex-Excuela Central. Cartoonist for el Diario El Universo, Xavier Bonilla, Bonil, will be a speaker.

Del cuerpo del periodico –

Free class – The Empresa Pública Municipal de Desarrollo Económico (Municipal Public Company of Economic Development) will hold a course in Marketing and Branding for craftspeople from el 20-31/1. To register, go to the offices of EDEC on Bolívazr y Huayna Cápac.

Otras cosas –

Titular – 10 muertes al año por accidentes laborales (10 deaths in 2019 due to accidents at work) – A worker was killed and another injured when a wall collapsed on a construction site on Héroes de Verdeloma y Tarqui el martes pasado. There were 859 workplace accidents in Azuay last year with most coming from construction <No surprise – how many workers have you seen up on scaffolding or roofs with no safety straps?>, factories and crafts centers. Besides accidents, workers face other risks such as back problems from poor seating, muscle and joint problems, infections and viruses <These thanks to those coworkers who show up sniffling, sneezing, and spreading their viruses far and wide.>.

Herbarium – The School of Botany at the U. of Azuay has an herbarium with over 3,000 documented species and around 12,000 collections of plants from the south of Ecuador. If the herbarium had been founded in the beginning of the 20th century instead of in 1998, it would be more likely that we’d know the amancay, a plant that survives in the words of the song, la Chola Cuencana. Researchers started the herbarium to document and conserve examples of plants as well as to study changes in the soil. A plot of native forest in Paute was used as a baseline to count plantlife. Monitoring in the Cajas found that it takes the Arbol de Papel (Paper tree) about 300-400 years to reach a height of 15 m. with a diameter of 50 cm. There is a digital herbarium at https://web.uazuay.edu.ec/HerbarioAzuay/ you can use to study plants.

Conservation – The Ministerio del Ambiente (MAE – Ministry of the Environment) signed a letter of intent for a technical standard for design and management for connecting corridors for conservation. It is part of a strategy to reduce fragmentation of the country and the risks that come with isolation.

Flu – 3 cases of AH1N1 flu were registered in Azuay in noviembre, 2019. The vaccination campaign is continuing and has reached 70% of the estimated coverage. <Due to sheer laziness, I’m still in the 30%.>

10 year old hero – 10 year old Erick Joel Zhagui Guallpa will be declared a national hero at a ceremony on 24/1 for saving his brother and several other children from an overturned car. His goal is to become a policeman, and he was given a uniform, of the rank of colonel, made to his size. He is in the 5th level of primary at a one teacher school.

Editor’s note: Jeanne’s Periodico is a translated digest of news from the Cuenca daily newspaper El Mercurio. If details, such as event dates and times, do not appear in the translation, they did not appear in the newspaper. The text between the carrots, or guillemets (< … >), is Jeanne’s personal opinion and not part of the news translation.