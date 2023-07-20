TNT blast off: Fundraising for the new theater

By Jeremiah Reardon

TNT – The New Theater, the recent addition to Cuenca’s cultural landscape, is hosting “TNT Blast Off”, a meet-and-greet fundraiser on Thursday, July 27 from 4:30-6:30 pm. Those who attend will not only be able to meet the people who make up TNT, but will be able to connect with other theater lovers in our community as well. The location for the fundraiser is Casa Ordoñez, Mariscal Lamar 8-59 (between Benigno Malo and Luis Cordero).

The gathering will include information and displays on the theater’s upcoming productions and a chance to mingle with the folks behind those productions who will be more than happy to answer your questions.

There will also be raffles for gift certificates from various local vendors, custom merchandise items, plus other goodies. Food and drink will be available, of course, with a variety of hors d’oeuvres and other casual foods. The first drink is included in the ticket price, and a cash bar will be open as well.

Tickets for the event are $25 (including food and that first drink). Reservations are PREPAY ONLY, and the cut-off date is July 24. You can purchase your ticket by visiting the theater website at TNTCuenca.com.