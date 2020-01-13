Tow truck loses its brakes, plows into Pase del Niño parade, injuring 15

Fifteen people were injured Sunday afternoon during a Pase del Niño parade when a flat-bed tow truck lost its brakes and ran over participants and spectators. Five vehicles were also damaged in the accident which occurred on Camino Racar at the intersection with Magnolias in northwest Cuenca.

According to fire and emergency operations chief Rodolfo Elizalde, the tow truck, which was participating in the parade, suffered a “complete brake failure leading to the accident.”

Of the injured, five were reported in serious condition with broken legs and arms. One woman suffered a severe pelvic fracture. Those injured ranged in age from four to 57.

The most seriously injured were transported by ambulance to the Vicente Corral Moscoso and Social Security hospitals while those suffering superficial wounds were treated at the scene.