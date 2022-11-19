Tram – bus integration delayed again; Naturalist photo exhibit at Alianza Francesa; Cuenca records one femicide a month; New Omicron variant ID’ed

Viernes, 18/11/2022

Una muestra fotográfica para divulgar la ciencia (A photographic exhibition to promote science) – The photo exhibit, “Oasis en la cumbre de los Andes” by French photographer and researcher Olivier Dangles opened in the gallery at the Alianza Francesa (calle Tadeo Torres y av. Solano) and will run until 6/1/2023. Each photo presents an aspect of nature such as snow, the páramos, the species that inhabit the space, water and rivers, and the people who live there.

Arte cañari en muestra itinerante (Cañari art in traveling exhibition) – Artists born in the province of Cañar are showing their work in the “II Encuentro Provincial de Artistas Plásticos, Noviembre 2022.” The show will run until 9/12 in the “Daniel Mogrovejo Narváez” Exhibit Hall in the Casa de la Cultura, Núcleo de Cañar (calle Bolívar y av. Aurelio Jaramillo in the the center of Azogues. Hours are from 8-13:00 and 14:00-17:00.

Encuentro literario y feria de libro arrancan este lunes (Literary meeting and book fair kick off this Monday) – Two literary events in Cuenca, the Feria Internacional del Libro and the Literatura Ecuatoriana y Latinoamericana kick off el 21/11. The Feria Internacional del Libro will have publishing professionalization seminars in the auditorium of the Facultad de Arquitectura and the postgraduate autitorium of rhe Facultad de Filosofía at the U. of Cuenca. There will also be a children’s pavilion in the patio with shelves of books from invited bookstores. Go to https://cultura.cuenca.gob.ec/fill-cuenca/. For the schedule for the Literatura Ecuatoriana y Latinoamericana go to https://www.ucuenca.edu.ec/filosofia/encuentro-de-literatura . Both events are free with free book giveaways. <Don’t expect the books to be in English, though.>

Femicidios: un caso por mes en Cuenca (Femicides: one case per month in Cuenca) – According to data from rhe Alianza Feminista there have been 10 femicides so far this year with the most recent last viernes. The victim’s partner is the main suspect, and has been arrested. Psychologist and family therapist said that Azuay is one of the most violent provinces for women since every 8 of 10 women has experienced violence. One of the most reported crimes is intrafamiliar violence. The Mariano Moreno Bridge at the bottom of the Hermano Miguel escalinata has become a symbol of the fight against violence with names of the women who have been killed written on the bridge. In statistics, 3 of every 10 women in Azuay has suffered sexual violence according to INEC data, an average of 26% of the reports to the Azuay Prosecutor’s Office are for intrafamiliar violence, and 85.1% of women in Azuay have suffered physical violence in their relationships with a partner.

Integración total del Tranvía, una deuda pendiente (Full integration of the Tranvía, a pending debt) – The technical and operational integration of the Tranvía was supposed to happen by the middle of 2022. The new date is in the 1st quarter of 2023. The City’s plan was to stop operating line 100 which runs from Baños to Ricaurte and replace it with the Tranvía which has a similar route. The Cámara de Transporte de Cuenca rejected this proposal. <Turf or fare wars?> Jorge Moscoso indicated that the first step towards technological integration where there would be one payment card for both systems was implemented last week with fare payments through a mobile app. He added that there was the possibility of a giving an integrated card to citizens without access to technology.

As for the operational integration of the Tranvía, Moscoso indicated various projects are in the works such as a $10 million loan to buy electric buses which would serve as feeders to the north and south points of the Tranvía. A transfer station is being built in the Control Sur sector. The northern feeder has not advanced due to the traffic interchange being built on av. De Las Américas. He estimated reaching an economic equilibrium in 2024 since in 2022 fare collections are anticipated to exceed $2,600,600 which will help to lower the budget deficit of $5.5 million.

Nueva subvariante de ómicron circula en Azuay (New omicron subvariant circulating in Azuay) – The Ministerio de Salud Pública (MSP) announced that it has identified 2 Omicron variants: BQ.1 in Pichincha and BQ1.1 in Azuay. Andrea Bersosa, Zone 6 Coordinator of health, recommended people with cough, sore throat, fever and generally feeling crummy use a mask in both open and closed spaces. She said that there is an increase of flu in the city, and the symptoms are the same as COVID. For that reason, if you have symptoms you should go get tested. She also asked people to not self medicate. <Does that mean I can’t treat myself with Jack Daniels, lemon, and honey?> She also asked people to complete their vaccinations, especially the 2 boosters. According to the epidemiological report for week 44, there are 21 positive cases in Azuay, Cañar, y Morona Santiago. <I wonder how many cases of the flu there are? More or less than Omicron?>

Zone 6 has started giving flu vaccinations to children between 6 months and 3 years, pregnant women, seniors, disabled persons, caretakers for people with disabilities, people with immunodepression, and those who around health centers. There was a new case of monkey pox in Zone 6 that did not need hospitalization. Nationally there were 21 cases which also didn’t need hospitalization.

