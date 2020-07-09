Two more top government officials resign

Ecuador Foreign Minister José Valencia announced Wednesday that he is resigning his position for personal reasons. Valencia’s announcement followed the resignations on Tuesday of Vice President Otto Sonnenholzner and Communication Secretary Gustavo Isch.

In his statement, Valencia said his resignation was unrelated to Sonnenholzner’s departure and that he expected to continue in government service. Sources report that President Lenin Moreno will appoint Valencia ambassador to the United Nations.

“Although the country faces massive challenges today, I believe I have accomplished my main objectives in the position and I thank the president for allowing me to serve,” Valencia said. “I have handled critically important negotiations in building relationships with the European Union and the Pacific Alliance, as well as the Julian Assange affair.”

In his farewell statement, Isch also said his departure was for personal reasons and he thanked Moreno for his appointment. “I was privileged to be part of the government team and though I know I leave under trying circumstances I know that much better days lie ahead. Isch did not say what he planned to do following his departure at the end of July.