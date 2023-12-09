Subscribe to Newsletter

U.S. ambassador says drug money is laundered through football teams, warns of corrput judges

Dec 9, 2023 | 0 comments

Views: 162

United States ambassador to Ecuador Michael Fitzpatrick claimed Thursday that illegal drug money is being laundered through Ecuadorian football teams. He made the statement at the Universidad de las Américas during a commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the United Nations Convention against Corruption.

U.S. Ambassador to Ecuador Michael Fitzpatrick

“Due to their financial influence, criminal actors are taking advantage of the national passion, football, and sending money through team accounts with the knowledge of some team managers,” Fitzpatrick said. “They use the team accounts, just as they use those of fictitious companies, to wash their faces as well as their money.”

The ambassador did not specify which team accounts he believes have been compromised.

In his comments, Fitzpatrick also claimed that members of Ecuador’s judicial system have been “bought off” by international criminal organizations. “Judges and prosecutors are not innocent spectators of all this and, on the contrary, I believe they are the recipient of large sums of money to not arrest influential gang leaders or to let them go free when they are arrested.”

He said that it should be a priority of Ecuador’s “judicial overseers” to identify, punish and remove corrupt members of the system. “We are seeing some progress in the area in recent months, and it is my hope we will see more.”

The larger concern, Fitzpatrick said, was the effort underway by crime gangs to gain control of entire sectors of the government, such as the judiciary and the police. “This has happened in other countries and Ecuador needs to ensure it does not go any further here,” Fitzpatrick said.

The ambassador said he is hopeful the new government of Daniel Noboa will take seriously the infiltration of government functions by criminal organizations. “I am seeing positive signs of this in the early days of the new administration,” he said.

He added that the naming of a state comptroller is another signal that suspicious financial transactions will be investigated. Xavier Mauricio Torres was appointed to the post last week by the National Assembly. Prior to the appointment, the position had been vacant for almost four years.

CuencaHighLife

Byron Quito – DentastiQ

Dani

Blue Box

Google ad

*100% FREE “Last Will Testament PLUS ALSO-FREE Burial/Cremation Affidavit” for Seniors by Attorney Sara Chaca 🙌!

Need “1-28” Dental Extractions? 100%-FREE with FHIE Dental (Dr. No Pain) for ALL-Dental Implants Patients 😁!

$1,000 Donation to Celebrate New EcuadorVisas website

Your Holiday FAAN Magazine is Here! A gift from the Rescue Dogs of Cuenca

Cooking With Rey “Authentic Southeast Asian Cuisine”
View listing

One bedroom apartments/ Studios for rent

Cuenca

400

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

See all real estate and rental ads

Sara

Google ad

The Cuenca Dispatch

Week of December 03 

A Simple Box of Food.

Read more

Daniel Noboa and the newly appointed Military Chief discuss a campaign against organized crime.

Read more

Historic legal victory returns ancestral land to Ecuador’s Siekopai indigenous people.

Read more

Gypsy Tv

Fund Grace

Richard Lavery

Subscribe to our newsletter

Cuenca High Life offers on-line publications, local translated news, and reports about the expat life and living in Ecuador. 

You have Successfully Subscribed!