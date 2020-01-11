U.S. consular services come to Cuenca, Tram prep continues with talks with bus owners, Alianza Francesa film series resumes

Representatives from the U.S. Consulate in Guayaquil will be in Cuenca Wednesday, January 29 to provide passport renewal and notary services. Hours of service will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the the Abraham Lincoln Cultural Center on Presidente Borrero at Honorato Vásquez.

Services are provided only by appointment, which can be made at the consulate website. All services must be paid for by certified bank checks to the U.S. Disbursing Officer.

Those who make appointments for services must present completed applications along with original copies of applicable documents. See the consular website for details.

Tram prep continues with meetings with bus owners

Representatives from the mayor’s office met on Tuesday and Wednesday with private bus operators to discuss integration of the tranvia into the city’s public transportation system. Talks centered on changes to several bus routes to eliminate competition with the train and to provide “feeder” service.

The city says it will provide compensation for the loss of revenue to bus owners on routes replaced by the tranvia, especially for bus line 100, which currently serves much of the tranvia route.

The mayor said he expects to come to an agreement with owners in the coming weeks but added that if no agreement is reached the city will make unilateral decisions.

Alianza Francesa announces 2020 French film series

Cuenca’s Alianza Francesa has resumed its popular Tuesday night French movie series for 2020.

The documenatary film Au Bord du Monde, about street people in Paris, screens Tuesday, January 14 at 7 p.m. while Dilili en Paris will be shown Tuesday, January 21.

All films are in French with Spanish subtitles and are shown in the Alianza Francesa theater at Calle Tadeo Torres 1-92 and Av. Solano. For more information, see the Alianza Francesa Facebook page.