U.S. may impose South American travel ban

The U.S. State Department said Wednesday that it is considering an air travel ban for all South America countries and a decision could be made within a matter of days. The statement followed remarks by Vice President Mike Pence who said the U.S. is especially concerned about the Covid-19 outbreak in Brazil that has claimed more than 18,000 lives.

The State Department noted that the number of cases is growing rapidly in most South American countries, particularly in Brazil, Peru and Chile. “The trend line for the entire region is worrisome and we are monitoring it closely and are prepared to act to protect the health of U.S. citizens,” an official statement said. Peru has recorded more than 2,900 Covid-19 deaths, most of them in Lima, while Chile reports 544 but says many more may be uncounted.

Except for charter repatriation flights, there is virtually no air travel between the U.S. and South America although the U.S. and several South American countries have said previously they hope to resume regularly scheduled flights in June.

It is possible that some South American countries could turn the tables and impose air travel restrictions on the U.S. Colombia and Ecuador are considering such a move based on the high Covid-19 rate of infection in the U.S. “The U.S. is the world’s hotspot for virus and rates in much of that country are still rising,” said a spokesman for the Colombian foreign ministry. “We will take the necessary precautions to maintain the health of Colombians, including banning travelers from countries with large outbreaks.”