Ukraine’s Zelensky and Noboa meet in Buenos Aires, discuss trade and other joint interests

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Ecuador President Daniel Noboa Sunday in Buenos Aires following the inauguration of Argentina President Javier Milei.

“President Daniel Noboa and I discussed the possibilities of developing bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and Ecuador,” Zelensky said. “Specifically, we talked about building relationships in the fields of security, digitalization, trade and agriculture. We also talked about the resumption of trade between our countries.”

In addition, Zelensky and Noboa also discussed the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula in Ukraine’s war with Russia.

“The support and united voice of countries in Latin America, including that of Ecuador, mean a great deal to the Ukrainian people in the war for our freedom and democracy,” Zelensky said following the meeting.

According to the Ukrainian president’s website, Zelensky congratulated Noboa on taking office as President of Ecuador in November. “I understand you are faced with major challenges of your own, particular in the fight with transnational crime, and I want to express my support for the people of Ecuador.”

During the meeting, the two leaders exchanged their views on the challenges posed by the destabilization in different parts of the world.

Prior to the invasion by Russia, Ukraine was one of Ecuador’s top four destinations for cut flowers while Ecuador was a major importer of Ukraine fertilizer and other agricultural products.