Venezuela President Maduro says he has the ‘miracle cure’ for Covid-19; One doctor says it’s a fraud

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro says he has a sure-fire cure for the Covid-19 virus. At a press conference on Sunday, he presented what he called “miracle drops” that will neutralize the viurs when used every four hours. It is the second time in three months that Maduro has announced a cure for Covid.

“Having received the official sanitary permit of the country for this product, I present the medicine that neutralizes 100% of the coronavirus, Carvativir, better known as the miraculous droplets of José Gregorio Hernández,” Maduro said.

Carvativir is the product of nine months of clinical studies that included experimentation on patients with moderate to severe cases of Covid-19, all of whom experienced a “miraculous recovery” from the disease, the president said.

“Ten drops under the tongue, every four hours and the miracle is done. This is a powerful antiviral, very powerful, and it neutralizes the coronavirus completely,” Maduro insisted, adding that a review of the trials will soon be published in a “reputable international magazine.”

Carvativir, Maduro says, is a “totally innocuous” medicine, since “it does not have any secondary or negative effects,” or at least none that appeared during the trials. “This is entirely a product of the outstanding and highly respected medical research community of the Venezuelan government,” he said.

Starting this week, Maduro said that “massive production” of Carvativir will commence with distribution to all hospitals and health centers to follow. “Venezuela will be the first country in the world to eliminate the coronavirus.”

In addition, Maduro plans to export millions of doses of Carvativir to Cuba, Nicaragua, Bolivia, Haiti and “other advanced countries” interested in defeating Covid-19. He added that his executive vice president, Delcy Rodríguez, will hand over all information about the cure to the director of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, “so that he can know and certify this powerful antiviral.”

Maduro calls Carvativir the “miraculous drops of José Gregorio Hernández” in honor of the Venezuelan doctor of the same name (1864-1919), venerated and beatified this year by Pope Francis for his work of healing Venezuelan peasants. Maduro added that Hernandez’s invention of the whistling teapot and the athletic jock strap are further indications of his genius and his service to God.

Carlos Alvarez, a hospital director in Bogota before he fled to Ecuador in 2019, said that Carvativir is a fraud. “There is no medical research in Venezuela and the health system there doesn’t have the personnel or drugs to treat a case of strep throat. The World Health Organization is aware of Maduro’s miracle and is having a good laugh about it.”