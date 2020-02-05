Venezuelan pianist expresses her gratitude to Ecuador in the ‘Noches de Bolero’ at La Guarida

By Karla Sánchez Arismendi

Thursday night’s “Noches de Bolero” at La Guarida provided a magical journey through Latin American romantic music.

Nataly Rojas, a Venezuelan pianist and member of the Cuenca Symphony Orchestra, and the Duo Son Autana, celebrated a night of Boleros, a musical genre originating in Cuba, in front of a mostly North American audience.

“We are happy to support the union between Venezuela and Ecuador. Sometimes we experience xenophobia in Ecuador, so we are pleased to be able to challenge the prejudices with events like this,” said Andrés Zambrano, owner of La Guarida, as he introduced the entertainment.

The musical repertoire was characterized by Latin American music famous around the world, including “Historia de un amor,” written by Carlos Eleta Almarán, “Contigo Aprendí”, by Armando Manzanero and “Piel Canela” from the Puerto Rican Boby Capó.

“We work with love, and we want to share Latin song themes with the North American and Ecuadorian public — boleros, Flamenco, Venezuelan piano, melodies, and much more,” said Rojas.

The Duo Son Autana, composed of the vocalist Mariangel Mundaray, owner of an incomparable virtuosity, and her husband Hector Hernández, an accomplished guitarist who also plays the maracas, drums, and charrasca, created an innovative and stimulating sonority.

Why a romantic Latin music night? “Because we are in love. In love with our lives, and with this country that has opened its doors to us,” said Rojas.

Later in the evening, Rojas presented the solo melody “El Pajarillo,” which demonstrated her superb versatility with the instrument, spiced with Venezuelan soul.

For the audience, the evening offered many side benefits. “This is a good way for learning Spanish,” said Alex Kaldor who helped promote the event along with Sara Acevedo. “There are not many places in Cuenca like La Guarida, which showcase and support Latin culture for the benefit of a mixed audience. It’s a really charming atmosphere.”

Discover the new sound of Latin music through their social media @pianistanata and @sonautana @LaGuarida