Villavicencio’s name will appear on election ballot as Construye prepares to name replacement

Assassinated presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio’s name will appear on the August 20 election ballot, National Electoral Council President Diana Atamaint Thursday. “Because the ballots have already been printed there is not time to make a change to the replacement candidate,” she said. “Under article 112 of the Democracy Code, the Construye movement is allowed to name a new candidate as long as the candidate’s applications complies with the registration process.”

Despite a request from Construye movement leaders to postpone Sunday’s presidential debate until the party names a replacement candidate, Atamaint said the debate would go on as scheduled without a Construye representative.

“We consider it a reasonable request to delay the debate under the terrible circumstances,” said Antonio López, Villavicencio’s campaign manager. “We are still in shock about the murder and will observe a mourning period before we make a decision on a new candidate.”

López, Construye vice presidential candidate Andrea González and National Assembly candidate Patricio Carrillo were among Construye party members who met Thursday at the Hotel Quito.

Although González is the logical choice to take Villavicencio’s place, she refused to say if she would pursue the position. “There is a process we must go through based on movement rules and then we must submit to the CNE process for certification,” she said. “Today, we are deeply hurt by Wednesday’s tragedy. We need a few days to heal before making any decisions.”