Visa periods extended for tourists, temporary and permanent residents due to virus emergency

Ecuador will extend the visa period for tourists and foreign residents as a result of the coronavirus emergency. It will extend the term of visas that are in process for extention or satus change, the Foreign Ministry said Saturday. The extention will be in effect until mid-May. “No visas will be terminated during this period,” it added.

Once the emergency ends, foreigners will have 30 days to finish visa process already underway in or leave the country without paying a fine, the ministry says. The change applies to tourists, temporary residents and permanent residents.