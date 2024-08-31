Voters will choose from 16 presidential candidates as only one alliance is formed before deadline

Only one political alliance was announced Friday, the last day parties could form partnerships ahead of the February 2025 election. The alliance between Citizens’ Revolution (RC) and Total Renewal (RETO) reduced the number of presidential candidates from 17 to 16.

The staff of the National Elections Council continues to review the candidacies for president and the National Assembly.

RC and RETO did not say how they would consolidate the new presidential ticket. Currently, Luisa González is presidential candidate for RC while Diego Borja is vice presidential candidate. Eduardo Sánchez and Katya Caicedo are RETO’s ticket. One candidate from each party will be required to step aside for the alliance to go forward.

Earlier Friday, it was announced that no agreement had been reached between Pachakutik, the Democratic Center, Popular Unity and the Socialist Party. A possible partnership between the Christian Democrats and United Society-More Action (SUMA) also failed to materialize.

An earlier effort by leftist parties and social groups to agree on a unified ticket broke down when several parties accused Citizens Revolution of attempting to control the agenda and insisting that González be the alliance’s presidential candidate.

According to Ecuador’s National Elections Council, the 16 presidential tickets is the most ever in a national election.

Two polls conducted last week showed President Daniel Noboa with a wide lead over the field, followed by RC’s González, SUMA’s Jan Topic, Social Christian’s Henry Kronfle, Pachakutik’s Leonidas Iza and the Democratic Left’s Carlos Rabascall. Nine of the candidates polled less than 1%.

The election is set for Sunday, February 9, 2025. To avoid an April 13 runoff, a presidential candidate must receive 50% of the vote or 40% with 10% advantage over the second-place finisher.

In addition to president, voters will choose National Assembly members in the February 9 election.

