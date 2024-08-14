VP Abad files ‘political gender violence’ suit against Noboa, calls him a ‘macho misogynist’

Vice President Verónica Abad has filed a political gender violence complaint against President Daniel Noboa before the Contentious Electoral Tribunal (TCE). The complaint, filed August 8, be heard by Judge Fernando Muñoz who was replaced on Monday as TCE president.

Abad, who is said not to be on good terms with Noboa since before the runoff, had been appointed to Israel as Ambassador for Peace in November 2023 given the ongoing crisis in that Middle Eastern country but last week Noboa transferred her to Ankara citing security concerns. Noboa signed the decree sending Abad to Türkiye on Aug. 8. “She will continue to perform her duties until her return to the Embassy of Ecuador in Tel Aviv is arranged,” the document states.

Abad’s transfer came after she filed a request in this regard on July 30. Ecuador’s diplomatic team in Israel was also to be relocated.

Abad claimed she felt politically “banished” given Noboa’s “hostile” treatment. She has recently questioned Noboa for allegedly restricting her freedom of expression, starting judiciary proceedings against her and her relatives, and not granting her vacations. Her legal action also targets Foreign Minister Gabriela Sommerfeld, Deputy Government Minister Esteban Torres, and Presidential Advisor Diana Jácome.

In Abad’s words, Noboa is a “macho and misogynist” person and her mistake was to have trusted him.

Meanwhile, Ecuador Deputy Government Minister Torres said Tuesday in a radio interview that Abad was no “little sister of charity” who chose to victimize herself despite her US$ 17,800 monthly salary. In Torres’ view, Abad’s move seeks to have Noboa banned from running in next year’s elections but says the effort will fail.

On Friday, the National Democratic Action party announced that Noboa will run for reelection in the February general elections. Not surprisingly, Abad has been replaced as his running mate. The new vice-presidential candidate is Maria Jose Pinto, currently Ecuador Secretary of Infant Malnutrition.