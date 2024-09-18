Water is rationed in Quito, will be soon in Cuenca; Soldiers to protect country’s hydroelectric projects; Metastasis case defendants head to trial

The municipal government has begun water rationing in Quito and is advising residents to expect service cuts of up to 12 hours in the coming days and weeks. “The prolonged drought and the lack of significant rainfall for 38 days has forced us to take drastic and definitive action,” the Municipal Drinking Water Company (Epmaps) said in a statement to residents.

Epmaps said rationing would be applied on a “rolling basis” between 22 sectors in the city. The utility is posting its schedule on social media as well as the municipal website.

In Cuenca, Mayor Cristian Zamora thanked residents for reducing water usage by 10% but urged them to save even more. In a video posted on social media sites, the mayor delivered his message standing in the dry Rio Tomebamba riverbed. Without rain, he said, the city will be forced to begin rationing within a matter of days but could not predict when.

Zamora explained that greater than expected water flow from the Cajas Mountains watershed and conservation by residents has delayed the imposition of rationing.

He added that the city’s water plants are equipped with generators and will not be affected by power blackouts.

Soldiers will protect hydroelectric projects

The government announced Tuesday that 50 soldiers will be trained to provide security at the country’s two major hydroelectric facilities, Paute-Mazar and Coca Codo Sinclair. The soldiers, from the Third Tarqui Army Division base in Cuenca, will assume their new duties following instruction in the operation of the power plants.

According to Energy Minister Antonio Goncalves, adding additional protection at the power plants is crucial as the country confronts international criminal groups who are known to commit terrorist acts. “We have received a number of threats and, given the importance of our energy infrastructure, have asked the armed forces to provide more security,” he said.

Goncalves said the soldiers, who will be chosen based on their education, will assume their new duties in October, following 150 hours of training.

Metastasis defendants called to trial

Following the dismissal of appeals, the Attorney General’s office presented its evidence against 32 defendants in the Metastasis corruption case on Monday and Tuesday to a panel of judges. In his comments, Deputy Attorney General Wilson Toainga named four of the defendants as “ring leaders” in wide range of crimes, including extortion, bribery, money laudering and murder.

He identified Fabián Camposano, Cristian Romero, Xavier Jordán and Xavier Novillo as the as “chief associates” of gang leader Leandro Norero, alias El Patron, who headed a criminal network from his prison cell until his murder in 2022. He also named former head of the judiciary council, Wilman Terán, and former National Assemblyman Ronny Aleaga, as collaborators in the case, along with Ángel Lino, Sofía García, Manuel Ácaro, Kevin Prendes, Alejandra Delgado, Claudia Garzón, Pablo Ramírez.

Other defendants in the case are judges, prosecutors, police, prison guards and private practice attorneys.

Most of the evidence, Toainga said, was gathered from Norero’s cell phone after his death and corroborated by other sources, including defendant confessions. Twelve of those charged in the case have turned state’s evidence and have already been sentenced.