Weather agency warns of high UV levels in the sierra and hot weather on the coast

The National Institute of Meteorology (Inamhi) is warning residents of the inter-mountain valley to protect themselves from high levels of ultraviolet radiation. The agency reported that UV levels considered “high” and “extremely high” were recorded in Quito, Loja and Cuenca on Thursday and Friday.

“UV readings of 8 to 12 may continue through the weekend and we ask that citizens take measures to protect themselves in the sierra region,” Inamhi said in an agency Tweet Friday night. “There is also danger in the coastal region and in the Galapagos Islands although UV levels are slightly lower.”

Inamhi recommends that residents wear hats and long-sleeve shirts and use umbrellas to ward off the effects of the sunshine. “It is also important to drink plenty of water to maintain opitmal hydration,” another Tweet said. “Also keep in mind that clouds offer little protection in current conditions since they are thin.”

In another report Inamhi and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) are forecasting above normal temperatures on the coast through March. “Based on current data, it appears that temperatures in the coastal lowlands will be two to three degrees [centigrade] higher than average in the coming months.” It said that Manabi Province would see the highest temperatures.