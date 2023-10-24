What are the major events of the Fiestas de Cuenca? Special edition of Jeanne’s Periodico

Hello, everyone –

I found myself with an extra hour and half while I wait for something so I thought why not send out a post with the activities listed in Friday and Saturday’s El Mercurio.

You’re Welcome.

Activities-

From El Mercurio on Friday, 20/10:

Festival de títeres (puppet festival) – Here’s a list of Cuenca performances for the 13th edition of the Titiri Cuenca.

24/10, 15:00 – Teatro Pumapungo – The embassy of joy.

24/10, 19:00 – Teatro Pumapungo – Abya Yala.

25/10, 15:00 – Teatro Pumapungo – El fruto del amor <sometimes that would be a baby>

25/10, 19:00 – Teatro Pumapungo – Yo soy el más fuerte.

26/10, 15:00 – Pumapungo Theatre – Story of princesses and heroes.

26/10, 19:00 – Teatro Pumapungo – El Cholito de los Andes Mágicos.

27/10, 19:00 – Teatro Pumapungo – To hell with the bread.

27/10, 17:00 – Teatro Pumapungo – Anima Circus.

Luis Fonsi Concert – <Despacito? I’m sure you’ve heard that one. If I know it, the whole world knows it.> Fonsi will perform on 31/10 at 20:00 in the Alejandro Serrano Aguilar stadium. There are 25,000 tickets for the public and you get one when you buy either diapers from Farmasoles or pet food from Farmapet. $4.50 worth of goods gets you a general entry, $6.00 for grandstand, $8.00 for box, $10.00 for court, and $15.00 for box.

From El Mercurio on Saturday, 21/10:

“The party is in Cuenca”

There are over 400 events of all kinds in the agenda for the 203rd year of independence of Cuenca. Here are a few. To see the full agenda, click here.

31/10, 16:00 – Luis Fonsi concert -Stadium.

1/11, 8:00 – Craft fair and contest: Cuenca Festivities and New Year’s Eve festivities – Calle De las Herrerías and El Vergel Park.

1/11, 9:00 – Cuenca – San Sebastián student parade.

1/11, 10:00 – concert, “Pregón con Amor” – Parque Iberia.

1/11, 15:00 – Election of the Chola Cuencana – Ricaurte Stadium.

1/11, 19:00 – Parque Calderón – Xmas lighting.

1/11 – 8th festival and competition of classical guitar – Casa de Chaguarchimbana.

2/11, 8:00 a.m. – Dance Therapy Festival – La Gloria Complex.

2/11, 10:00 – XL National Exhibition of Painting and Sculpture in the open air – Puento Roto.

2/11, 10:00 – Concerts with Alex Aguinaga, Patricio ‘Pato’ Urrutia, Eduardo ‘Tanque’ Hurtado – Complejo Deportivo La Gloria.

2/11, 10:00 – Toquilla Straw Hat Fetival – Atrium of the Old Cathedral.

2/11, 18:00 – “Huaynacapazo” – 4 stages of entertainment (The Latin Brothers, Jimmy Sosa, La Sonora Dinamita and Orquesta Adolescentes) – av. Huayna Cápac.

3/11, 9:00 – Student Parade with more than 1,000 students – Calle Bolívar.

3/11, 11:00 – Solemn session for the 203 years of independence – City Hall.

3/11, 20:00 – Music (rock, electronic, orchestras, trios and duets) – Curiquingue Park, Todos Santos Neighborhood, Villa Dorada Park, San Sebastian Park, El Angel Park.

4/11, 9:00 – II Festival del Hornado – El Arenal Market.

4/11, 20:00 – Vallenatos con Amor – Ciudadela Álvarez.

3/12, 10:00 – Lighting of the Christmas tree – Tarqui-Guzho Park.}

7/12, 18:00 – Festival of Lights in honor of the Morenica del Rosario – Plaza Santo Domingo.

6/1/2024 – Parade of Comparsas and Masquerades – av. Huayna Cápac.

Flamenco Night – 15/11 at 20:00 at the Teatro Pumapungo. Contact 0988225191 on WhatsApp for tickets. Cost: $10.00 for upper level, $15.00 for lower level.m

And that’s all for today until my vacation is officially over –

Jeanne