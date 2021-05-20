Where in the world are expats the happiest? In 2021 survey, Taiwan ranks 1st, Ecuador ranks 8th

By Jennifer Liu

The coronavirus pandemic impacted lives around the world, but depending on where you reside and the local response to prevention efforts, your experience may have varied greatly.

Those experiences are among the data collected by Internations, a global expat community, for its latest Expat Insider survey of more than 12,000 people to capture how happy they’ve been living and working abroad in the last year.

At No. 1, expats living in Taiwan reported being the happiest across a broad range of factors including quality of life, career prospects, ease of settling in and satisfaction with life abroad in general. With a population of about 23 million, Taiwan to date has reported 1,682 cases and 12 deaths from the coronavirus, according to data from Johns Hopkins, and largely stopped local transmission by the summer of 2020. However, a recent spike in cases led officials in the country’s capital to raise the city’s coronavirus alert level in the last week.

Taiwan’s capital of Taipei has been recognized for several years as the top city for expats to live in, with especially high marks for efficient local transportation, available and affordable health care, and friendly residents who expats say help them feel more settled in their new life abroad.

Other countries that made headlines early in the pandemic for their bold leadership to contain the coronavirus, including New Zealand, Australia and Vietnam, also make the top 10. In addition to those in Taiwan and New Zealand, expats in Qatar reported being most satisfied with the official communication they received from leaders and health authorities about Covid-19 as the pandemic evolved over the last year.

Overall, 45% of survey respondents say that Covid-19 had an impact on their current stay abroad or their relocation plans. About 1 in 3 people said the pandemic delayed their plans to move abroad, and roughly 1 in 5 expats already living abroad said the health outbreak kept them from returning home in the last year.

The survey, conducted in January 2021, asked expats to rate their satisfaction across four main categories, including quality of life (like a healthy environment and robust WiFi infrastructure), ease of settling in (such as language barriers and friendliness of local residents), personal finance (such as access to affordable health care) and working abroad (such as job security and a stable local economy). Locations with affordable costs of living, larger investments in social safety nets and with access to plenty of outdoor and leisure activities to balance work and life also top the list.

Here are the top 10 countries where expats are happiest with their work and personal lives in 2021.

1. Taiwan

75% are happy with their job

74% are happy with their work-life balance

78% are happy with the cost of living

96% are happy with the quality of medical care

62% say making new friends is easy

80% are happy with life in general

2. Mexico

80% are happy with their job

72% are happy with their work-life balance

79% are happy with the cost of living

68% are happy with the quality of medical care

77% say making new friends is easy

89% are happy with life in general

3. Costa Rica

70% are happy with their job

69% are happy with their work-life balance

55% are happy with the cost of living

83% are happy with the quality of medical care

65% say making new friends is easy

88% are happy with life in general

4. Maylasia

69% are happy with their job

72% are happy with their work-life balance

82% are happy with the cost of living

82% are happy with the quality of medical care

66% say making new friends is easy

85% are happy with life in general

5. Portugal

62% are happy with their job

70% are happy with their work-life balance

75% are happy with the cost of living

78% are happy with the quality of medical care

59% say making new friends is easy

84% are happy with life in general

6. New Zealand

78% are happy with their job

83% are happy with their work-life balance

29% are happy with the cost of living

78% are happy with the quality of medical care

54% say making new friends is easy

77% are happy with life in general

7. Australia

73% are happy with their job

76% are happy with their work-life balance

42% are happy with the cost of living

88% are happy with the quality of medical care

54% say making new friends is easy

80% are happy with life in general

8. Ecuador

72% are happy with their job

79% are happy with their work-life balance

78% are happy with the cost of living

73% are happy with the quality of medical care

68% say making new friends is easy

88% are happy with life in general

9. Canada



69% are happy with their job

72% are happy with their work-life balance

42% are happy with the cost of living

78% are happy with the quality of medical care

52% say making new friends is easy

76% are happy with life in general

10. Vietnam

86% are happy with their job

78% are happy with their work-life balance

85% are happy with the cost of living

57% are happy with the quality of medical care

67% say making new friends is easy

85% are happy with life in general

Global Expat Averages

68% are happy with their job

66% are happy with their work-life balance

48% are happy with the cost of living

71% are happy with the quality of medical care

48% say making new friends is easy

75% are happy with life in general

