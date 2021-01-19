Subscribe to our free newsletter for daily news delivered to your inbox!

Bossa Nova, Jazz, and More – This Thursday – Al Sur de Granada
Dinner and Music in La Guarida: World Music!
Movies and Dinner in La Guarida: NATIONAL LAMPOON’S ANIMAL HOUSE
Movies and Dinner in La Guarida: Yasuní Man
Bossa Nova, Jazz, and More – This Thursday – Al Sur de Granada
Dinner and Music in La Guarida: World Music!
Movies and Dinner in La Guarida: NATIONAL LAMPOON’S ANIMAL HOUSE

See community posts

WHO warns countries against requiring proof of Covid vaccines for travelers ‘until further notice’

Jan 19, 2021 | 0 comments

Views: 14

The Emergency Management Committee of the World Health Organization (WHO) is recommending that governments not require travelers entering their countries to provide proof of Covid-19 vaccines until more data about the vaccine’s effectiveness and the number of people vaccinated is available. Several governments, including at least three in the European Union, said they are considering such a requirement as soon as the end of the year.

The WHO said it is too early for countries to require proof of Covid vaccines for all travelers.

“Given that the impact of vaccines on reducing infections is still unknown, and that their availability is still very limited, the committee recommends that countries do not require a vaccination certificate for travelers to enter until further notice,” the WHO committee said in a statement. Barring specific foreign entry bans, travelers should be allowed to enter showing a negative Covid test result,” the statement continued.

Recently, the WHO said it could take three to four years for everyone in the world who wants a vaccine to receive one. “It would be unfair for countries that are able to vaccinate their citizens sooner to restrict access for travelers from countries where vaccines are not yet available.”

The WHO emergency committee for Covid-19 meets every three months to analyze the state of the pandemic and to provide guidance based on the latest health conditions and information. Currently, the committee is concerned that new variants of the virus could delay the vaccination program or even require development of new vaccines.

In November, the committee said it was working with governments and international airlines to develop a common certificate, or health passport, that travelers would present to prove that they had been tested or vaccinated against Covid-19. In the new statement, the committee says it is concerned that the world’s richer countries are dominating the vaccine market, delaying delivery to developing nations. It added that the Covax program, designed to guarantee equitable distribution of vaccines, is not meeting its goals.

Sponsored ad

We ship within Ecuador and to the US and Canada

Blue Classic Paca Shawl-Blanket

$32.00
Buy now

Chakuk Paca Jacket - Blue

$70.00 $40.00
Buy now

Chikwan Sweater

$45.00 $33.00
Buy now

Classic Paca Shawl-Blanket

$32.00
Buy now

Cold Paca Cardigan - Fuchsia

$60.00 $40.00
Buy now

Cold Paca Cardigan- Black

$60.00 $40.00
Buy now

Hawalla Poncho - Grey / White

$60.00
Buy now

Hawalla Poncho - Orange / Terracotta

$60.00
Buy now

Inkil Pillow Covers-Set of Two

$100.00
Buy now

Kashil Añañay Tablecloth

$38.00
Buy now

Kashil Añañay Tablecloth

$38.00
Buy now

Kuyaylla Shawl

$43.00
Buy now

Kuyaylla Shawl-Beige

$43.00
Buy now

Mountain Cape

$66.00
Buy now

Mushuk Rumpa Sweater - Blue

$60.00 $40.00
Buy now

Mushuk Rumpa Sweater - Burgandy

$60.00 $40.00
Buy now

Mushuk Rumpa Sweater - Gray

$60.00 $40.00
Buy now

Muskuy Blanket - Alpaca

$60.00
Buy now

Muskuy Blanket- Fuschia

$40.00
Buy now

Puñuy Blanket - Caramel & Brown

$45.00
Buy now

Puñuy Blanket - Grey / White

$45.00
Buy now

Puñuy Blanket - Shades of Grey

$45.00
Buy now

Puka Shawl

$60.00 $30.00
Buy now

Sapi Allpaka Blanket

$90.00
Buy now

Sapi Allpaka Blanket- Diamond

$90.00
Buy now

Sapi Allpaka Blanket- Multicolor

$90.00
Buy now

Sapi Allpaka Blanket- Patterned

$90.00
Buy now

The Andean Hug Cape- Burgundy

$48.00
Buy now

The Andean Hug Cape- Gray

$48.00
Buy now

The Andean Hug Cape- Mocha Brown

$48.00
Buy now

The Andean Hug Cape- Strawberry Red

$48.00
Buy now

The Andean Hug Cape-White and Black

$48.00
Buy now

The Sisa Cape-Plum

$32.00
Buy now

Urku Pillow Covers- Set of Two

$100.00
Buy now
45

Community Posts

More community posts

Stay Up to Date With The Latest News & Updates

Advertise

Advertising on CuencaHighlife can be a great way to give your business a boost. Contact us to help you create your advertising campaign

Contact us

Join Our Newsletter

Receive daily newsletters on the most important events and news going on in Ecuador.

Follow Us

Contact Us

Advertising: jonathan@cuencahighlife.com

Editorial: david@cuencahighlife.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Ecuador.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Ecuador.

You have Successfully Subscribed!