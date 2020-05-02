Widespread flooding reported as heavy rain pushes area rivers over their banks

Emergency responders were called to three neighborhoods Saturday afternoon to evacuate families as rivers overflowed into low-lying areas. According to the Cuenca fire and rescue service, serious flooding was reported in more than a dozen locations and the weather forecast calls for more rain overnight.

“There are flood warnings throughout the city and adjoining areas through Sunday morning and additional rainfall could make the situation worse,” fire rescue said in a late afternoon Tweet. “We ask all residents to stay away from river banks since we have collapses in some locations as well as fallen trees.”

At 7 p.m., transit police reported streets closed in several locations adjacent the Rio Tomebamba and Yanuncay due to flooding. Linear riverside parks were also flooded, police said. Uprooted trees blocked another street near the Rio Machangara in northwest Cuenca. East of the city, the Rio Cuenca flooded several houses.