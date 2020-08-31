Yaku Perez’s presidential run rearranges Azuay prefectura; Classes resume — at a distance; Indigenous cleansings put on hold

Lunes, 31/8/2020

Titular – Clases vuelven en medio de crisis (Classes return in middle of crisis) – 1,822,615 students in the Sierra-Amazonía will return to classes el martes in the midst of difficulties due to the pandemic as well as without the resources to address education a distancia (at a distance). Experts and the Ministerio de Educacion warn of lags in the quality and time of the classes especially in rural zones where 70% of the students have neither equipment nor connectivity. While responsibility of maintaining education falls on the teachers who have had to buy their own equipment and pay for internet access, those in the public sector have not been paid for 2 months and paychecks in the private sector have been reduced. <I hope all those parents who have been home schooling their kids have an increased appreciation for teachers.>

In addition to other problems, teachers announced Monday that they would not return to work until they receive two months of back pay from the government.

Disarray in Narancay – According to residents of Narancay, formerly a residential neighborhood, the area has been converted into a “mercadillo” with some 20 informal sales spots popping up and causing pests, disorder, lots of traffic, insecurity, and the risk of infections from the poor use of biosecurity measures. The police, ARCSA (Sanitary Controls), and Urban Control have had operations, the last on 22/8, but the chaos persists. The vendors at the south entrance into the city, are selling prepared food, clothing, and fresh and cured meats. <All varying from lightly to heavily smoked depending on how long it’s been on display.>

Prefectura in transition – The presidential candidacy of Yaku Pérez Guartembel will require an administrative restructuring of the Gobierno Provincial del Azuay. According to the law, he has until the first days in octubre to register his candidacy at which time vice-prefecta Cecilia Méndez will officially assume the Prefectura. A list of candidates to replace Pérez also needs to be submitted to the full Cámara Provincial. The provincial counselors which are the mayors of the 15 cantons in Azuay and 7 of the 61 presidents of the parochial GADS (Gobiernos Autónomos Descentralizados) are asking the future prefect to prioritize roads, productive development aimed at industrialization, irrigation and tourism.

Cleansings – The curanderas who used to practice at the mercados stopped when the health emergency was declared. Mostly seniors, only a few the women who performed the “limpias” have opted to return to the mercados. They hope that this traditional work will not disappear. A large number of them fear returning to work in the middle of the pandemic, but are working from their homes. <Just when you need them the most.>

2 abandoned dogs sheltered by EMOV – Apolo and Blanquita were abandoned near the Centro de Detención de Infractores de Tránsito de la EMOV EP (EMOV EP Detention Center for Traffic Offenders) and rescued by traffic agents. So far this year, about 20 dogs have been rescued off the streets and found responsible homes. Blanquita is considered part of the team at the CDIT, although she has been waiting for a forever home for over a year. Apolo was housed immediately and is now a VIP of the Liga de la Movilidad (Mobility League) and part of the “Nos Cuidamos Juntos” (We Take Care of Each Other) campaign.

Therapy videos – The physical therapists at the IESS hospital have created a video guide to help in the rehabilitation of patients who have had Covid. It has 3 phases of exercises for patients to follow to improve the expansibility of the thorax to obtain correct oxygenation and strengthen muscles. <And no, the article doesn’t say where you can get one of those videos. How about you go to a bar maskless, drink and party all night, get Covid, check into the hospital, hopefully recover, and find out for yourself?>

New Autobanco – Banco del Austro has opened a new drive through teller on av. Florencia Astudillo y Cornelio Merchán in the parque De La Madre sector. Services available will include deposits and withdrawals, credit card payments, payment for services <utilities, etc.>, consulting balances and transactions, and cash advances from credit cards. It will be open 24/7.

