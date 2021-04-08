Another health minister bites the dust

President Lenin Moreno fired Health Minister Mauro Falconí Wednesday night, blaming him for long waits at a Quito Covid-19 vaccination center earlier in the day. According to Moreno, some elderly people were forced to wait five hours due to a delay in vaccine deliveries.

Falconí, who is quarantining at home after testing positive for Covid, served as health minister for only 19 days after replacing Rodolfo Farfán who also served 19 days after replacing Juan Carlos Zevallos on February 26.

According to Martha Moncayo, National Telecommunications director, the long waiting times were the result of a change ordered by Falconí at 2 a.m. Wednesday morning when he asked that doses of the Pfizer vaccine be replaced by the recently received AstraZeneca vaccine. Moncayo said the order caused confusion that led to the delays, which angered Moreno.

“Our older adults deserve more respect than they received today in Quito,” the president said on his Twitter account. “There is no justification for what happened and I have requested the resignation of Minister of Health Falconí.”

Moreno appointed Camilo Salinas, governor of Los Ríos Province, to replace Falconí.