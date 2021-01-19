Subscribe to our free newsletter for daily news delivered to your inbox!

Bossa Nova, Jazz, and More – This Thursday – Al Sur de Granada
Dinner and Music in La Guarida: World Music!
Movies and Dinner in La Guarida: NATIONAL LAMPOON’S ANIMAL HOUSE
Movies and Dinner in La Guarida: Yasuní Man
Bossa Nova, Jazz, and More – This Thursday – Al Sur de Granada
Dinner and Music in La Guarida: World Music!
Movies and Dinner in La Guarida: NATIONAL LAMPOON’S ANIMAL HOUSE

See community posts

Approaching a New Life Phase – Wanderlust

Jan 19, 2021 | 0 comments

Views: 4

As we come into our “latter years,” we have lots of big decisions to make. One of the biggest is where we want to spend those years? It could be abroad.

Well, the time is drawing near.  After working hard for what—30 or 40 years—we are approaching retirement.  With that comes the daunting task of deciding how and where we want to spend those years.

Should we stay in our familiar surroundings?  Do we want to be close to our children and grandchildren?  How will we do financially?  What about our health?  There are so many personal questions to answer.

As part of the Baby Boomer generation, we have all been on a pretty good ride.  We have experienced more changes than we could ever have imagined. Technological capabilities have exploded and literally dragged us into a new century with constant changes and upgrades. The world is shrinking in terms of access and communication, making things possible that we would not have thought possible even twenty or thirty years ago.  The world is more mobile than it has ever been. And it doesn’t appear this trend is going to slow down soon.

A different state Christine Roy

A different state By Christine Roy

This column is for those who have decided that they might want to try something new and totally different in their retirement years. From my perspective, I have found this to be an exciting time to be on this planet. I have also had what I call “perpetual wanderlust”.

Sponsored ad

That is, I have an insatiable curiosity for discovering what might be around the next corner.  I have traveled a fair amount during my lifetime, both domestically in the U.S. and internationally.  That travel has been for both business and pleasure.  This is an incredibly beautiful planet, and there is more to see and enjoy than most people realize.

When wanderlust beckons BBH Singapore

When wanderlust beckons By BBH Singapore

What we do and how we decide to live in our retirement years is a very personal decision.  It is not one to we ought to make quickly.  Due to many circumstances that were out of my control, my retirement plans have changed many times.  As frustrating as that can be, it has also opened new doors for experiences I never thought I could have.  I have landed in Cuenca, Ecuador, and what a ride it has been.

If retiring abroad has crossed your mind, then it is probably something worth looking into.  It isn’t for everyone, but it can also offer you the opportunity to broaden your horizons in ways you never thought you would.

This journey is about you, and I would love to hear any feedback or comments you might have.  Bienvenidos!

by: Cathy McKay

Editor’s Note:  – TCI is a full-service provider of expat education and transition services. Our private platform allows our global expat community and our Expat Alliance of in-country expats and experts to interact so that all can successfully embrace the expat experience.  Learn More…

We ship within Ecuador and to the US and Canada

Blue Classic Paca Shawl-Blanket

$32.00
Buy now

Chakuk Paca Jacket - Blue

$70.00 $40.00
Buy now

Chikwan Sweater

$45.00 $33.00
Buy now

Classic Paca Shawl-Blanket

$32.00
Buy now

Cold Paca Cardigan - Fuchsia

$60.00 $40.00
Buy now

Cold Paca Cardigan- Black

$60.00 $40.00
Buy now

Hawalla Poncho - Grey / White

$60.00
Buy now

Hawalla Poncho - Orange / Terracotta

$60.00
Buy now

Inkil Pillow Covers-Set of Two

$100.00
Buy now

Kashil Añañay Tablecloth

$38.00
Buy now

Kashil Añañay Tablecloth

$38.00
Buy now

Kuyaylla Shawl

$43.00
Buy now

Kuyaylla Shawl-Beige

$43.00
Buy now

Mountain Cape

$66.00
Buy now

Mushuk Rumpa Sweater - Blue

$60.00 $40.00
Buy now

Mushuk Rumpa Sweater - Burgandy

$60.00 $40.00
Buy now

Mushuk Rumpa Sweater - Gray

$60.00 $40.00
Buy now

Muskuy Blanket - Alpaca

$60.00
Buy now

Muskuy Blanket- Fuschia

$40.00
Buy now

Puñuy Blanket - Caramel & Brown

$45.00
Buy now

Puñuy Blanket - Grey / White

$45.00
Buy now

Puñuy Blanket - Shades of Grey

$45.00
Buy now

Puka Shawl

$60.00 $30.00
Buy now

Sapi Allpaka Blanket

$90.00
Buy now

Sapi Allpaka Blanket- Diamond

$90.00
Buy now

Sapi Allpaka Blanket- Multicolor

$90.00
Buy now

Sapi Allpaka Blanket- Patterned

$90.00
Buy now

The Andean Hug Cape- Burgundy

$48.00
Buy now

The Andean Hug Cape- Gray

$48.00
Buy now

The Andean Hug Cape- Mocha Brown

$48.00
Buy now

The Andean Hug Cape- Strawberry Red

$48.00
Buy now

The Andean Hug Cape-White and Black

$48.00
Buy now

The Sisa Cape-Plum

$32.00
Buy now

Urku Pillow Covers- Set of Two

$100.00
Buy now
45

Community Posts

More community posts

Stay Up to Date With The Latest News & Updates

Advertise

Advertising on CuencaHighlife can be a great way to give your business a boost. Contact us to help you create your advertising campaign

Contact us

Join Our Newsletter

Receive daily newsletters on the most important events and news going on in Ecuador.

Follow Us

Contact Us

Advertising: jonathan@cuencahighlife.com

Editorial: david@cuencahighlife.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Ecuador.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Ecuador.

You have Successfully Subscribed!