Approaching a New Life Phase – Wanderlust

As we come into our “latter years,” we have lots of big decisions to make. One of the biggest is where we want to spend those years? It could be abroad.

Well, the time is drawing near. After working hard for what—30 or 40 years—we are approaching retirement. With that comes the daunting task of deciding how and where we want to spend those years.

Should we stay in our familiar surroundings? Do we want to be close to our children and grandchildren? How will we do financially? What about our health? There are so many personal questions to answer.

As part of the Baby Boomer generation, we have all been on a pretty good ride. We have experienced more changes than we could ever have imagined. Technological capabilities have exploded and literally dragged us into a new century with constant changes and upgrades. The world is shrinking in terms of access and communication, making things possible that we would not have thought possible even twenty or thirty years ago. The world is more mobile than it has ever been. And it doesn’t appear this trend is going to slow down soon.

This column is for those who have decided that they might want to try something new and totally different in their retirement years. From my perspective, I have found this to be an exciting time to be on this planet. I have also had what I call “perpetual wanderlust”.

That is, I have an insatiable curiosity for discovering what might be around the next corner. I have traveled a fair amount during my lifetime, both domestically in the U.S. and internationally. That travel has been for both business and pleasure. This is an incredibly beautiful planet, and there is more to see and enjoy than most people realize.

What we do and how we decide to live in our retirement years is a very personal decision. It is not one to we ought to make quickly. Due to many circumstances that were out of my control, my retirement plans have changed many times. As frustrating as that can be, it has also opened new doors for experiences I never thought I could have. I have landed in Cuenca, Ecuador, and what a ride it has been.

If retiring abroad has crossed your mind, then it is probably something worth looking into. It isn’t for everyone, but it can also offer you the opportunity to broaden your horizons in ways you never thought you would.

This journey is about you, and I would love to hear any feedback or comments you might have. Bienvenidos!

by: Cathy McKay

