Assembly criticizes gov’t for energy crisis; Colombia reduces electric exports; Kronfle questions U.S. base; Noboa wants to end public campaign funding

The National Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution condemning the government for its handling of the energy crisis. The measure claimed that officials were aware of deteriorating conditions due to the drought and delayed action in imposing electricity blackouts. The resolution claimed lack of timely response also “aggravated the security crisis and endangers the economic development of Ecuador.”

According to supporters of the resolution that passed with 93 of the Assembly’s 137 votes, the government had been advised by experts as early as July to begin one- to two-hour daily blackouts to preserve water in hydroelectric reservoirs but failed to act until reservoirs reached “critically low levels.”

Sponsors also said that the government provided confusing and conflicting information to the public regarding the crisis, including a statement by the energy minister that there would be no blackouts a week before blackouts were announced.

The resolution urged the government to assign more police and soldiers to streets and highways during the blackouts to ensure public safety.

Colombia reduces electricity exports to Ecuador

Colombia’s energy ministry said Thursday that it is reducing energy sales to Ecuador due to drought conditions in the country. “Our first obligation is to guarantee optimal functioning levels of the reservoirs in our hydroelectric system.” the ministry said in a statement, adding it would need to rely more on thermal power generation, some of which is currently being sold to Ecuador.

Colombian officials said there has been almost no rain in the country’s large Orinoquía region since July and it does not expect any in the near future. The drought is not only affecting the country’s hydro generation but has forced water rationing in some communities.

The energy ministry said that when rains return and Colombia’s power generation situation improves, it will increase sales to Ecuador.

Kronfle questions return of U.S. base

National Assembly President Henry Kronfle said Friday that the United States may not be interested in reestablishing a drug-interdiction base in Ecuador. “Before we begin the process to revise the constitution, we should determine if the U.S is even interested in a base,” he said. “On several occasions they have said they would not return even if they were invited.”

President Daniel Noboa announced earlier in the week his intention to amend the constitution to allow a return of U.S. military anti-drug operations. The U.S. base at Manta closed in 2009 following the adoption of new constitution that prohibited foreign military bases in Ecuador.

Kronfle, who says he supports “all efforts against drug gangs and cartels,” including allowing U.S. assistance, claims that amending the constitution would be a “waste of time” if there is no commitment from the U.S.

Noboa wants to end public campaign funding

President Daniel Noboa announced Friday he will seek a constitutional change to end government financing of political campaigns. He claimed that the millions of dollars paid to political parties would be better spent on education and social programs.

Noboa said many of Ecuador’s 230 national and regional political parties exist simply for the purpose of collecting public funds intended for election campaigns. “Too many people are making a business out of politics,” he said, suggesting the payouts impede rather than support the democratic process.

The president wants to combine election reform with his proposal to allow the return of a U.S. anti-drug base to assist in the fight against international drug traffickers. He suggested that both reforms could be submitted to voters in a single referendum.