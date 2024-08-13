Citizens Revolution VP pick Borja draws criticism for his earlier attacks on Correismo; Is he a ‘t-shirt’?

Following his weekend selection as Luisa as González’s running mate, Diego Borja spent Monday defending himself against claims he is not a true Correista. “It is true I had disagreements with Rafael Correa in the past, but these were political, not personal,” Borja said in a Radio Pichincha interview. “Today, I am in alignment with the movement’s positions and believe we should put past differences aside and focus on the crisis facing Ecuador.”

Diego Borja addresses Citizens Revolution members Saturday in Guayaquil after his vice-presidential selection.

Following his selection, several prominent RC members questioned the Borja choice, claiming it will not boost the movement with voters. “Yes, I heard González say we might move to the political right, but I disagree with this approach and of the choice of Diego Borja,” said former National Assembly member Carlos Gallo. “I think it is time we consolidate our center left position and not move away from it. And Borja does not fit this plan.”

Gallo and others say that Borja’s past support for giving tax breaks to large corporations and relaxing employment restrictions is not in line with Correista objectives.

Several political commentators suggest that Borja’s selection is a “trial balloon” sent up by the RC movement to gauge voter sentiment.

“I doubt he will still be the Correista candidate in the February election,” says Quito political columnist Santiago Basabe. “It is strange choice for a number of reasons, and I do not believe it is supported by most Citizens Revolution members. Maybe he is a ploy for negotiating for the support of other political parties, but I don’t see how he adds anything of significance even in negotiations.”

Basabe added that by choosing Borja over former presidential candidate Andres Arauz, party leaders are causing more harm than good. “They are aware of the party’s fall in public support, but this seems to me like a desperate move.”

In his media appearances, Borja responded to the criticism by saying the RC movement needs new ideas to attract voters. Economy Minister during the Alfredo Palacio government and former Central Bank president, Borja said the focus should be “steadfastly and absolutely” on the coming election. “Today, Ecuador is a broken country. It is necessary that the RC movement put the well-being of Ecuador first and leave discrepancies of the past behind,” Borja said.

Regarding his relationship with Correa, Borja said he never “stabbed anyone in the back” and supports RC’s “core values.”

University professor Matías Abad said he finds Borja’s claim that his disagreement with Correa were political and not personal, difficult to understand. “Isn’t the election about politics and positions on the issues? Abad asks. “Voters need to know where he stands and where RC stands. The personal stuff is irrelevant.”

Abad also suggests Borja represents Ecuador’s problem with “camisetazos” [t-shirts], a colloquial term describing politicians who change political parties and political positions. “It seems that many politicians can be bought and sold depending on the latest offer from a movement or party. One day they are leftists and the next day they are rightists, and vice versa. No wonder the public is cynical about the democratic process in Ecuador.”

Like Basabe, Abad says he won’t be surprised if Borja is replaced by another RC vice presidential candidate before the election. “This all seems like a game without rules. We’ll see how this plays out.”

