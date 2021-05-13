City to pay bus subsidy but owners say strike is still on; Taxis and heavy trucks to join work stoppage

Cuenca bus owners have shot down the city’s offer to head off a Monday strike that will idle 475 units in the municipal bus fleet. Also on Thursday, city taxi owners and heavy truck owners said they would join the strike.

In an emergency meeting Thursday morning, the Cuenca municipal council agreed to pay a subsidy to cover half-price fares for the elderly, students and those with physical disabilities. The city had resisted the payment for almost three years, claiming bus owners had not provided reliable data to justify the subsidy.

“Too little, too late,” was how Manolo Solís, president of the Cuenca Bus Chamber, characterized the offer. “The big issue now is the 50 percent increase in diesel costs and the fact that we need a substantial increase in fares,” he said. “The city has been negotiating in bad faith for years about the subsidy and now that they face a crisis, they agree to pay. If they finally want to talk in good faith, we can discuss the fare increase.” To cover fuel cost increases and inflation, Solís said fares need to rise between five and 10 cents per trip.

Also on Thursday, the United Taxi Drivers Front said it would join the bus strike, idling most of its units. “We suffer the same problems bus owners do, higher gasoline prices and higher maintenance costs,” said Patricio Padilla, president of the Front. He declined to say how many taxis would continue to operate next week, saying there are “emergency situations” due to the Covid-19 pandemic that will require some units to remain in operation. Padilla said his union will demand a new fee schedule.

The Austro Heavy Transport Association, representing interprovincial truck owners, will also join the strike, association president Marcelo Orbe said. “Like the buses, we are restricted from raising our rates to pay for high diesel prices and we need relief.”

The rise in fuel prices is the result of the government’s decision in May 2020 to allow diesel and gasoline prices to rise to international market levels. Prior to that, prices had been subsidized. Since July 2020, diesel prices have risen 48 percent will gasoline prices have gone up 15 percent.

Strikes by bus and truck companies, protesting fuel costs, are spreading across the country. As of Thursday afternoon, there were work stoppages in Pichincha, Carchi, Tungurahua, Chimborazo, Cotopaxi and Santo Domingo Provinces with roadblocks set up in several locations.