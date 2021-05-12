Covid cases drop but hospitals are still full; 20,000 without water as pipeline repairs continue; Three Azuay cantons have less than 100 Covid cases

Martes, 11/5/2021

Actividades –

De la pagina cultural –

Fotografías y obras de artists en dos espacios culturales (Photographs and works by artists in two cultural spaces) – A photo exhibit about the restoration and change of use of the property that belonged to the priest and historian Jesús Arriaga opened ayer at the Casa del Artista (calles Loja y cantón Gualaceo). Hours are 10-16:00. “Reverencia Plástica,” a show of religious works in different artistic techniques, will open el 12/5 in the Museo de la Catedral Vieja. The works are from the Asociación de Artistas Puente Roto which also has a show at the Museo Remigio Crespo Toral. Hours are from 9-17:30, lunes a viernes.

“Ecuador Encuentro” en concierto (“Ecuador Encuentro” in concert) – “Ecuador Encuentro” is a group of musicians that has been living, composing, and recording in Argentina. Its Capitales album from 2018 was nominated for the Latin Grammies. It will perform its newest album, “Resiliencia,” in Quito el 20/5 with live transmission on a private platform. You can buy tickets at https://www.buenplan.com.ec/event/ecuador-encuentro-resiliencia-640.

Del cuerpo del periodico –

Congreso de luminotecnia (Lighting congress) – The Primer Congreso Internacional de Luminotecnia: Luz y Color para el Ecuador (First International Congress on Lighting Technology: Light and Color for Ecuador) will be held from 14-16/5. The congress will cover the latest trends and advances in lighting technology. Register for free at www.aedl.info and a.e.ld.luminotecnia@gmail.com. <I wonder if these new trends will be applied to the Christmas lighting this year. >

Otras cosas –

Titular – 5 días para reparar tubería de Nero (5 days to repair Nero pipe) – 20,000 people are without water service after a Junta Administreadora de Agua Potable (JAAP) Proyecto Nero (Drinking Water Management Board (JAAP) Project Nero) broke. The pipe was damaged by a landslide in the Riveras de Turi sector, about 400 meters from the 12 de Octubre and Circunvalación Sur redondel. There is a contingency plan to distribute water using tankers and a plan to install ponds at various sites with the goal of ensuring a continuous supply. The Bomberos de Cuenca (fire department) mobilized tankers at 6 am, and are at 2 fixed locations, one in Turi. This Junta de Agua produces 70 liters/second and is the largest community system in Cuenca, serving the rural parishes of Baños, Turi, El Valle and part of Paccha. The suspected cause was construction of a terraplén (embankment/ earthworks – our word for the day) on land close to the break.

Fallece el empresario Juan Eljuri (Businessman Juan Eljuri dies) – See today’s article in CHL for the story. <What a windfall for Ecuadorian newspapers. There are going to be condolences from the businesses the family owns and all their friends filling the papers for weeks. I bet a lot of them will be half page.>

Los contagios se reducen pero camas siguen llenas (Contagions are reduced but beds are still full) – Although there were 96 fewer new cases registered in Azuay, ICU beds remain full. Bernardo Vega, doctor and researcher who has been following the pandemic continuously, said that there were 492 cases in Azuay in the last week. There were 5 fewer deaths than 15 days ago, but the number is still high with 29 deaths in the last 7 days. Since the start of the pandemic there have been 21,840 cases in Azuay with 16,971 of them in Cuenca. Doctors at rhe “Vicente Corral Moscoso” hospital said that they needed to transfer patients to other health faciltiies and at the “José Carrasco Areaga” there is a waiting list for ventilators. 2 front line intensive care doctors at the IESS hospital resigned over the weekend over disagreements about the management of the crisis by authorities.

Vaccinations of seniors, front line workers, and vulnerable people has been continuing. Today people who received their first doses el 13/4 are getting their 2nd doses. If you were vaccinated at the coliseo Jefferson Pérez, you should go to the Bicentenario campus of the U. of Azuay behind the colegio Borja; and if you got your 1st shot at the UPS, go to the Poliforo at the Universidad Católica de Cuenca. In order to reduce cases, the MSP is telling citizens to do their part in prevention. <After a year of Covid, I’m sure you all know what you’re supposed to do even though there are a lot of you are disinclined to do it.>

Ley reconoce labor y responsabilidades de los reciclador (Law recognizes work and responsibilities of recyclers) – The Ley Orgánica de Economía Circular Inclusiva, introduced by Azuay Assemblymember Doris Soliz Carrión, is the first legislation of its kind in Latin America. It would recognize the work of grassroots recyclers, has the support of 101 assambleístas and would go into effect as soon as it is published in the Registro Oficial. Soliz explained the law proposes transition mechanisms from a linear economy to an inclusive circular economy. The law would also define principals for policies, financing and programs; it would encourage research and economic development; and it would recognize the importance of grassroots recyclers. <Doesn’t it seem like Ecuador stays in the forefront of environmental action – apart from the extractive industries.>

En cita tratan conflictos limítrofes (Border conflicts dealt with in meeting) – Rodrigo Fajardo, assemblyman elect for the Izquierda Democrática party of Azuay, met with prefect Cecilia Méndez and her team ayer. They also met with representatives of rural communities in the Molleturo parish of Cuenca to talk about border conflicts between Azuay and Guayas. <I thought that had been resolved years ago.>

3 cantones tienen menos de 100 contagios en 14 meses (3 cantons have less than 100 infections in 14 months) – The cantons of Oña, San Fernando, and Pucará all have fewer than 100 cases to date. Oña, on the border with Loja Province, has 32 confirmed cases, the first of which was reported in junio of 2020. San Fernando, south of Cuenca in the río Jubones watershed, has 89 cases with the first registered in julio de 2020. Pucará which is in the coastal zone of Azuay has 99 cases with the first in junio de 2020. Mayor Luis Yánez, said that the first death, a month ago, put the fear of Covid back into its citizens after they celebrated during the Christmas and other holidays. The most cases have been in Cuenca with 16,971, Paute with 1029, Gaulaceo with 906, and Santa Isabel with 726.

