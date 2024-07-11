Cuenca aims to be ‘most livable’ Latin American city; No answers in IESS investigation; Seminary reopens terrace to public; Poetry for Peace Marathon

Miércoles, 10/7/2024

Actividades –

Tras de 20 años reabren terraza de Seminario (After 20 years, Seminary terrace reopens) – The Archdiocese of Cuenca is reopening the front terrace of the Seminario “San Luis” after 20 years. The 60 meter long by 6 m. wide 3d floor terrace is accessed by a narrow wood winding stair. <The only thing on this stair that would meet a US code is it does have a handrail. If you’re mobility challenged – this is not the stair for you.> The reward is a view of the cathedral domes, the parque Calderón, the Municipal buildings, Government of Azuay and other infrastructure. The area was remodeled for better security, special lighting, and added decorative objects. There is also a space for the sales of crafts and natural products, especially those made by the “Carmelitas” nuns. Hours for the terrace are los viernes, sábados y domingos from 16:00 to 20:00.

Proyectan nueva ruta de turismo (New tourism route planned) – A new tourism route is planned with the opening of the front terrace of the Seminario “San Luis” which will involve the chapel which was also restored after some time following a fire. <This is probably the fire you old timers would remember. The roof of the seminary caught on fire after an over exuberent celebration involving sparks from globos or castillos. Ecuador, you know. Lovingly preserving its architectural treasures and then setting fire to them.>

De El Mercurio del martes, 9/7 (1 article):

Inician talleres gratuitos en Museo de la Paja Toquilla (Free workshops begin at the Toquilla Straw Museum) – The Museo Municipal de la Paja Toquilla y el Sombrero (Rafael María Arízaga 7-95) started its free straw weaving workshops el 2/7. The classes are from martes a jueves from 14:00-16:00 and los sábados from 9:00-11:00. People who are keeping this tradition alive are in charge of the classes and it’s an opportunity to “connect with our roots and creativity.” Students who complete the class will receive a certificate.

Titular –

Cuencana asumirá el mando de Judicatura (Cuencana to take command of Judiciary)

Cuenca –

IESS: 10 días sin respuestas (IESS: 10 days without answers) – The scandal involving Rosa Argudo, secretary of the Sindicato Nacional Único de Obreros del IESS (Sinduoiess) has unchained a series of complaints about presumed corruption with assembly members demanding a response from the Attorney General’s Office. The Union secretary has stayed silent after an appearance before the Legislature el 25/6. She was called to respond to presumed arbitrary management of the union, presumed anomalies in vending machine agreements, supposed influence peddling and nepotism. Argudo said she would respond to written questions which the Assembly provided along with a 10 day period to answer. There has not been a response.

The Legislators also asked for information from the IESS, Ministerio de Trabajo and the SRI, among others agencies, and over 200 pages were sent to the Attorney General. Assemblyman Adrian Castro, said that Argudo’s salary of $1,295 doesn’t justify her assets which were valued at $230,000 and included an apartment in Manabí and a house and land in Cuenca. Members of her family also own property in Quito.

Cuenca se une a maratón de Lectura de Poesía por la Paz (Cuenca joins the Poetry for Peace Reading Marathon) – The poetry reading marathon, “Naturaleza, Paz y Vida” (Nature, Peace and Life) will be this sábado, 13/7 at 6 spots in the Paseo Tres de Noviembre sector from 11:30 to 15:30. This national event will also take place at 43 spots in 10 other provinces. <Sounds like if you want to participate, just bring your poetry book, find other readers and join them.>

De El Mercurio del martes, 9/7 (1 article):

Un plan estratégico para 30 años anuncia alcalde (Mayor announces 30-year strategic plan) – Mayor Cristian Zamora assumed the world vice-presidency of the Centro Iberoamericano de Desarrollo Estratégico Urbano (CIDEU – Ibero-American Center for Urban Strategic Development) with the goal of putting Cuenca as the 3d most livable city in Latin America. CIDEU is a network of about 250 cities that promote transformation of cities through strategic urban planning. Zamora was unanimously named VP for the 2024-26 term and will automatically become President for the 2026-28 term. Zamora will manage a plan to generate the city that we want in 20 or 30 years by using the Consejo Cantonal to establish a path that will be continued by following administrations. <Good luck with that – every mayor wants his own legacy.>

Felipe Ochoa, municipal director of Relaciones Internacionales y Cooperación said that development in cities is measured by indicators such as citizen safety, access to health and housing, tourism, conservation of historic areas, transport and sustainable mobility, and more. He said that Cuenca has good indicators uncluding being in the top 5 cities for good health systems. <Even though IESS can’t seem to issue timely appointments or fill prescriptions reliably. But the private system works very well.> Andrés Roblino, executive director of the Cámara de Industrias, Producción y Empleo (CIPEM) said that 20 or 30 years can be feasible including the possibility of Ecuador could transform itself into the country with the best quality of life if good decisions are made. <A big “if.” I bet all of our lives could be better if we made good decisions all the time.> He said that currently, if Cuenca’s quality of life is better than the rest of the country, it is due to the high percentage of formal employment (62-65%) generated by businesses in the city. He believes the problem with the city is that it is cortoplacista (shortsighted – your word for the day) and its authorities live on 2 or 3 year projects since in the 4th year, they are preparing for re-election. Robalino thought that thinking about long-range projects is necessary.

Sucesos –

Un policía entre 10 detenidos por traficar droga a gran escala (One police officer among 10 arrested for large-scale drug dealing) – A cop in active service was one of 10 people processed for traficking over a ton of cocaine. They were apprehended early in the madrugada of 7/7 in Santa Clara Canton in Pastaza with 1.133 kilos of cocaine. The residents of a community in the San José Parish noticed strangers in 4 vehicles unloading black sacks and called the authorities. The Policía Nacional and the Bloque de Seguridad conducted an operation to inspect the zone. When the traffickers saw the police they fled into the scrub and bushes. After an uninterrupted search, they were arrested. All were sentenced to preventive prison. <So don’t try do anything underhanded in a small community where everyone knows everyone. Strangers doing funny stuff stand out, especially in the middle of the night.>

