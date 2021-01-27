Subscribe to our free newsletter for daily news delivered to your inbox!

Movies and Dinner in La Guarida: Mr. Smith Goes To Washington
New Year´s Eve Event
New Year´s Eve Event
Movies and Dinner in La Guarida: Mr. Smith Goes To Washington
New Year´s Eve Event
New Year´s Eve Event

See community posts

Ecuador defends oil production in the Amazon after banks say they won’t provide funding

Jan 27, 2021 | 0 comments

Views: 3

Ecuador’s state-run oil company, Petroecuador, on Tuesday responded to the exit of several big European banks from financing the Amazon oil trade by saying it compensates  indigernous communities for environmental impact associated with infrastructure development and takes extraordinatary efforts to protect the environment.

Former president Rafael Correa began oil production in the Yasuni National Park in 2013, angering environmentalists and bringing pressure on banks to stop financing exportation from the area.

In a statement, Petroecuador said that it “carries out exploration, production, transport, refining … and marketing of hydrocarbons in rigorous compliance with Ecuadorean legislation on safety, health and environment.” Petroecuador added that any project license issued required the participation and consultation of local communities, noting that compliance is audited biannually by “qualified environmental consultants.”

On Monday, Credit Suisse, Dutch lender ING and France’s BNP Paribas said they have decided to stop financing trade in crude oil from Ecuador, after pressure from environmentalists aiming to protect the Amazon rainforest. An August report by advocacy groups Stand.earth and Amazon Watch named six European banks as major financiers of Ecuadorean oil exports to U.S. refineries.

Indigenous leaders said the banks’ role made them complicit in oil spills, violations of land rights and the destruction of rainforest by Ecuador’s oil industry.

Much of the controversy of oil production in the Amazon region stems from the 2013 government decision to be begin oil production in the Yasuni National Park, a previously protected area considered the most biodiverse in the world.  Former president Rafael Correa, angered local and international environmentalists who claim that he reneged on a promise not to extract oil from the park. An Ecuadorian group, calling themselves the Yasunidos, attempted to put a referendum on the ballot to stop the project, collecting tens-of- thousands more signatures than required. For various reasons, an election committee appointed by Correa threw out a large percentage of the signatures, killing the effort.

Sponsored ad

We ship within Ecuador and to the US and Canada

Blue Classic Paca Shawl-Blanket

$32.00
Buy now

Chakuk Paca Jacket - Blue

$70.00 $40.00
Buy now

Chikwan Sweater

$45.00 $33.00
Buy now

Classic Paca Shawl-Blanket

$32.00
Buy now

Cold Paca Cardigan - Fuchsia

$60.00 $40.00
Buy now

Cold Paca Cardigan- Black

$60.00 $40.00
Buy now

Hawalla Poncho - Grey / White

$60.00
Buy now

Hawalla Poncho - Orange / Terracotta

$60.00
Buy now

Inkil Pillow Covers-Set of Two

$100.00
Buy now

Kashil Añañay Tablecloth

$38.00
Buy now

Kashil Añañay Tablecloth

$38.00
Buy now

Kuyaylla Shawl

$43.00
Buy now

Kuyaylla Shawl-Beige

$43.00
Buy now

Mountain Cape

$66.00
Buy now

Mushuk Rumpa Sweater - Blue

$60.00 $40.00
Buy now

Mushuk Rumpa Sweater - Burgandy

$60.00 $40.00
Buy now

Mushuk Rumpa Sweater - Gray

$60.00 $40.00
Buy now

Muskuy Blanket - Alpaca

$60.00
Buy now

Muskuy Blanket- Fuschia

$40.00
Buy now

Puñuy Blanket - Caramel & Brown

$45.00
Buy now

Puñuy Blanket - Grey / White

$45.00
Buy now

Puñuy Blanket - Shades of Grey

$45.00
Buy now

Puka Shawl

$60.00 $30.00
Buy now

Sapi Allpaka Blanket

$90.00
Buy now

Sapi Allpaka Blanket- Diamond

$90.00
Buy now

Sapi Allpaka Blanket- Multicolor

$90.00
Buy now

Sapi Allpaka Blanket- Patterned

$90.00
Buy now

The Andean Hug Cape- Burgundy

$48.00
Buy now

The Andean Hug Cape- Gray

$48.00
Buy now

The Andean Hug Cape- Mocha Brown

$48.00
Buy now

The Andean Hug Cape- Strawberry Red

$48.00
Buy now

The Andean Hug Cape-White and Black

$48.00
Buy now

The Sisa Cape-Plum

$32.00
Buy now

Urku Pillow Covers- Set of Two

$100.00
Buy now
45

Community Posts

More community posts

Stay Up to Date With The Latest News & Updates

Advertise

Advertising on CuencaHighlife can be a great way to give your business a boost. Contact us to help you create your advertising campaign

Contact us

Join Our Newsletter

Receive daily newsletters on the most important events and news going on in Ecuador.

Follow Us

Contact Us

Advertising: jonathan@cuencahighlife.com

Editorial: david@cuencahighlife.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Ecuador.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Ecuador.

You have Successfully Subscribed!