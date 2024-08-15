Former Argentine president Fernández accused of domestic violence by his ex-wife

Prosecutors in Argentina have launched an investigation into former President Alberto Fernández, who is accused of causing serious injuries to his ex-wife.

Last week, former first lady Fabiola Yáñez, 43, filed a complaint accusing the 65-year-old ex-leader of beating her during their relationship, which ended after he left office in 2023. In testimony given from Spain, she described how she had allegedly suffered psychological threats and physical aggression, and accused Fernández of forcing her to have an abortion.

Fernández denies all the accusations. He is banned from leaving the country while the investigation takes place.

On Wednesday, prosecutor Ramiro Gonzales made an official submission to court, asking for charges to be brought against the former president. The investigation comes after photos appearing to show Yáñez with a black eye and bruises were leaked and published by local media, triggering indignation in Argentina.

Fernández rejects the accusations against him as baseless. In exerts of an interview published earlier this week, he claimed Yáñez’s black eye was the result of a “cosmetic treatment”.

Under Argentine law, a judge will make the final decision as to whether or not to bring any charges.

Fernández first became involved in politics in the early 1980s, in the final days of the military dictatorship. He served as president between 2019-23.