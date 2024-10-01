If you want to be more likable as you get older, say goodbye to these 10 habits

By Lachlan Brown

We all want to be liked, especially as we age. But often, it’s those sneaky little habits we’ve picked up over the years that can become barriers to likability.

The difference between being liked and being overlooked can sometimes come down to the subtle behaviors we exhibit daily.

As we get older, we often become more set in our ways, making it harder to let go of these habits. But hey, who says you can’t teach an old dog new tricks?

In this article, I’m going to highlight 10 of these subtle habits that might be holding you back from being more likable. And don’t worry, I’ll also suggest some ways to say goodbye to them for good. Let’s dive in.

1) Being a know-it-all

With age, comes wisdom – or so we like to think. This can sometimes lead us to adopt a ‘know-it-all’ attitude.

It’s not uncommon to feel like our long years of experience have given us the right to always have the final say. However, this can often make others feel unheard or invalidated.

Nobody likes to engage with someone who always has to be right. It can be off-putting and frankly, pretty exhausting.

Remember, everyone has a unique perspective shaped by their own experiences. And there’s always something new to learn, no matter how old we get.

So next time you’re about to interrupt someone else’s story with your own ‘better’ version, take a pause. Listen more, speak less. This simple shift can make you much more likable in the eyes of others.

But hey, don’t just take my word for it. Give it a try and see the difference for yourself.

2) Neglecting self-care

As we age, it’s easy to let self-care slide. I know I’ve been guilty of this myself.

I remember a time when I’d get so caught up in work and family commitments that I would forget to take care of myself. I’d skip meals, put off exercise, and run on minimal sleep. Over time, I became irritable and less patient, which definitely didn’t make me the most likable person around.

Let me tell you, it’s hard to be pleasant when you’re running on empty. Neglecting self-care doesn’t just affect you – it also affects how others perceive you.

When you take the time to care for your physical and mental health, it shows. You feel better, you look better, and it radiates outwards, making you more attractive to others.

So don’t skimp on self-care. You owe it to yourself and to those around you. Trust me, people notice, and it makes a world of difference.

3) Holding on to grudges

As we age, we accumulate experiences – both good and bad. Sometimes, the bad ones stick with us in the form of grudges.

Holding onto grudges can have a negative impact on our likability. When you harbor resentment, it can leak out in your interactions with others, making you seem bitter or negative.

Interestingly, a study published in the Journal of Behavioral Medicine found that holding onto grudges can lead to long-term health problems like heart disease and chronic pain.

So, not only does letting go of grudges make you more likable, but it’s also better for your health. It’s a win-win situation. So why not start the process of forgiveness today? It might not be easy, but it’s definitely worth it.

4) Not respecting boundaries

In our older years, we might feel more comfortable asserting ourselves and speaking our minds. While this can be empowering, it’s essential to remember the importance of respecting other people’s boundaries.

Whether it’s giving unsolicited advice, prying into personal matters, or not taking ‘no’ for an answer, crossing boundaries can quickly make you less likable. It can make others feel uncomfortable and disrespected.

Respecting boundaries shows that you value the other person’s feelings and autonomy. It’s a simple act that can greatly enhance your likability.

So next time you feel like overstepping, take a step back instead. It’s a small change that can make a big difference in how others perceive you.

5) Being overly critical

As we age, we sometimes develop a keen eye for flaws – in others and in situations. While this can be beneficial in certain scenarios, constantly being critical can make you less likable.

Criticism, especially when it’s frequent and unsolicited, can push people away. It can make them feel judged and inadequate.

Instead of focusing on what’s wrong, try to highlight what’s right. Compliment more than you criticize. Show appreciation for the good things and people will be more likely to enjoy your company.

Remember, everyone is fighting their own battles. A little kindness can go a long way in making you more likable.

6) Staying stuck in the past

Time moves forward, and so should we. It’s easy to get caught up in nostalgia and the “good old days,” especially as we get older. But living in the past can prevent us from fully engaging with the present.

When we’re constantly reminiscing about the past, we can become disconnected from those around us. We might miss out on new experiences and opportunities for connection.

It’s wonderful to have rich memories, but it’s equally important to stay open to new experiences. When people see you embracing life, no matter what stage you’re at, they can’t help but be drawn to your energy.

So cherish your memories, but don’t forget to live in the present. It makes life more vibrant and you more likable.

7) Ignoring the power of gratitude

I’ve had my fair share of ups and downs, as I’m sure we all have. During the more challenging periods, I found myself focusing on what was going wrong, overlooking the good things in my life.

This mindset was not only detrimental to my wellbeing but also impacted how others perceived me. I was radiating negativity, which isn’t exactly a likable trait.

Then I started a simple gratitude practice. Every morning, I’d write down three things I was grateful for. This small act shifted my focus from what was missing in my life to what was already there.

The change in my attitude was noticeable – not just to me, but to those around me as well. People are drawn to positivity and gratitude, and practicing this daily made me more likable.

So, don’t underestimate the power of gratitude. It can change your outlook and how others see you.

8) Always trying to please others

It might seem like the more you try to please others, the more likable you’ll be. But this isn’t always the case.

When we constantly bend over backward to meet others’ needs while ignoring our own, we risk losing our authenticity. People appreciate and respect those who can assert their needs and stand their ground.

Moreover, when you’re always trying to make others happy, you might end up feeling resentful or burnt out. This can unintentionally make you less pleasant to be around.

Balance is key. It’s wonderful to be considerate of others, but not at the expense of your own well-being. Remember, it’s okay to say ‘no’ sometimes. You might be surprised at how much more likable it makes you.

9) Avoiding change

As we get older, it’s natural to feel more comfortable with routine and familiarity. However, resisting change can leave us stuck in a rut and make us less appealing to others.

Embracing change is a sign of adaptability and open-mindedness, traits that people generally gravitate towards. Whether it’s trying a new cuisine, picking up a new hobby, or simply changing up your daily routine, small changes can have a big impact on your likability.

So don’t shy away from change. Instead, welcome it with open arms. It keeps life interesting and you more likable.

10) Forgetting to smile

It might sound simple, but a smile can be a powerful tool for likability. As we age, we may get caught up in the seriousness of life and forget to smile.

A smile is a universal sign of friendliness and warmth. It can break down barriers and make others feel comfortable around you.

So, don’t forget to smile. It’s the simplest, yet most effective, way to increase your likability.

Final thoughts: It’s all about authenticity

At the heart of likability is authenticity. As we age, we gather a wealth of experiences, knowledge, and wisdom. But what truly resonates with people is our authentic selves.

Being genuine, showing empathy, offering respect, and maintaining a positive attitude – these are the attributes that make us likable.

Sure, we can let go of certain habits that might be holding us back. But remember, real change comes from within. It’s about being true to ourselves and others.

At the end of the day, it’s not just about being liked by others. It’s about liking who we are. When we appreciate ourselves – quirks, habits, and all – it shows. And that’s what truly makes us likable.

So take a moment to reflect. How do you want to be remembered? What kind of person do you want to be?

Age is just a number. What truly matters is the person we become as we grow older. And remember, it’s never too late to be more likable.

