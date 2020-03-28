Indulgent desserts that won’t pack on the pounds!

As reported in Interesting Engineering, in response to being cooped up at home, many are “stress eating.” In addition to toilet paper and canned goods, they’re stocking up on comfort foods like chocolate, ice cream, chips, and dips. They report that on Twitter, “people are posting their indulgences, with Yahoo! news reporting one user, Chiara, as having posted, “I’m going to eat a tube of Pringles. Now getting fat is the lesser evil #coronavirus.” Well, it’s far easier to gain weight than to lose it, so here’s a delicious strategy.

Diet is a key ingredient for strong immunity, especially vegetables and fruits. So indulge yourself now, and in the future, by kicking the junk out of your house, and inviting in some indulgent sweet treats daily, in the form of fruit!

Here are some favorite fruit desserts and treats: I’ve linked each recipe to the website I sourced it from, and there are plenty more! Feel free to add yours in the comments below. If you can’t get one fruit, substitute another. For example, instead of apple, use papaya. Instead of orange, try star fruit. No watermelon? Try guava.