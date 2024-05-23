International court rejects Mexico’s request to punish Ecuador for April embassy raid

May 23, 2024

Judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday rejected a demand by Mexico to order emergency measures after Ecuador stormed the Mexican embassy in Quito. The decision by the 15-judge panel was unanimous.

Lawyer Alejandro Celorio Alcantara and Ambassador of Mexico to the Netherlands Carmen Moreno Toscano attend a public hearing in the Hague where Ecuador asks the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to reject Mexico’s request to issue emergency measures following Ecuador’s raid on the Mexican embassy.

ICJ presiding judge Nawaf Salam said Ecuador had already promised to protect Mexican diplomatic premises and residences and therefore there was no urgency for additional orders by the court.

Mexico has asked for emergency measures against Ecuador to ensure it would protect the embassy and the residences of Mexican diplomats in the aftermath of last month’s raid which it says breached international law.

The case centers on the dramatic arrest of Ecuador’s former Vice President Jorge Glas, twice convicted of corruption and facing fresh charges, who had been living in the Mexican embassy since December. He was seized on April 5 in a raid by Ecuadorean police shortly after Mexico granted him asylum status.
Credit: Reuters

